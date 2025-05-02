Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo Relationship Goes Instagram Official: They’re …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are dating!

Though the haunting specter of Shailene’s toxic Aaron Rodgers relationship lingers, she has moved on.

Now, the two actors are hard-launching their relationship by going Instagram official.

Shailene Woodley attends “Cult Of Love” Broadway Opening Night at Yard House on December 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lucas Bravo and Shailene Woodley are dating!

On Thursday, May 1, actor Lucas Bravo took to Instagram to share a lengthy series of photos.

Like many other celebrities and influencers, his photos detailed his time at the Stagecoach music festival.

However, the photos also included a relationship reveal.

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are now Instagram official!

Bravo’s photos show Woodley looking full of happiness.

Obviously, social media pics show a limited view.

If you catch someone with resting grumpy face, you don’t normally post it.

Especially not if you’re hard-launching your romantic entanglement.

Lucas Bravo attends “Les Femmes Au Balcon” (The Balconettes) photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Fans are so happy for them

The photos show Woodley and Bravo holding hands.

Other pics show them wearing cowboy hats, visiting an outdoor art installation, and sharing a group hug with artist Sophie Hawley-Weld.

Commenters were quick to cheer on the couple at their relationship debut.

Shailene Woodley attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Mr Lucas you are lucky to have a beautiful girl like Shailene who is lucky enough to have you too,” affirmed one commenter.

“Shailene is wonderful, you make a beautiful couple,” raved another, who included a red heart emoji.

“She upgraded so much with you!” an additional Instagram user acknowledged.

That, of course, is a reference to Woodley’s ex.

Lucas Bravo attends the Premiere of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Need a quick refresher?

Infamously, Shailene Woodley dated Aaron Rodgers prior to this relationship. Rodgers is an immensely controversial athlete, and many felt relief when the engagement ended.

Woodley is arguably best known for The Fault In Our Stars and for the Divergent film series.

The latter is credited for breaking the “dystopia where one special girl is not like the others” film trend by simply being too paint-by-numbers.

Bravo is best known for Emily In Paris.

Given that he does not play the titular Emily, Woodley is the more famous part of this couple. We wish them well.