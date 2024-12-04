Shailene Woodley Breaks Down Over “Toxic” Aaron Rodgers Relationship

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As professional football fans know, the relationship in 2024 between Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets has not been healthy for either side.

The team is 3-9 and Rodgers has a quarterback rating of 87.5, the lowest of his career.

As it turns out, meanwhile, Rodgers also had a negative effect on Shailene Woodley back when he and the actress were a serious item.

Shailene Woodley attends The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on December 2, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron,” Woodley told Outside magazine in an interview published December 3. “Because it always makes me cry.”

The couple ended their engagement in February 2022 after about two years of dating.

We aren’t totally sure what happened between the celebrities, but Woodley said some rather strange and cryptic things in the aforementioned piece.

“It was not right. But it was beautiful,” she told the publication, for example.

Shailene Woodley attends the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear S/S 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Woodley doesn’t use her ex-fiance’s name in this piece, but does mention that she had to rebuild herself after she had “a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022,” seemingly citing their break-up.

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” the actress explained. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

An insider claimed back then that Rodgers chose football over Woodley.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source told In Touch Weekly, adding:

“She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets puts on his helmet against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 1, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old even told the outlet that she decided to remain in a “toxic situation” because she found herself empathizing with “someone else,” stating:

“Empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone.”

Woodley and the polarizing athlete went public with their relationship in February 2021, shortly before announcing their engagement.

The attention at the time took Woodley by surprise.

“It honestly never really hit me that millions of people around the world were actually watching these things and paid attention to them,” she told PORTER in 2023.

“Then, I dated somebody in America who was very, very famous. It was the first time that I’d had a quote-unquote ‘famous’ relationship, and I watched [the] scrutiny, opinions, the desire for people to know my life and his life and our life.”