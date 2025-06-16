Hailey Bieber Claps Back at Justin One Month After Mother’s Day Shade

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber waited a month to get her revenge.

2025 is Justin and Hailey’s first year as parents. Justin opted to mark his wife’s first Mother’s Day with a weird, shady post.

Specifically, he declared that “Mother’s Day sucks.” True for many people, but strange for him to write on that specific day.

On Sunday, Justin’s first Father’s Day, while the singer was posting bitter breakup texts, Hailey fired back — and displayed a real sense of humor.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Happy Father’s Day, Justin Bieber?

Sunday, June 15, was Justin Bieber’s first Father’s Day as a dad.

He and Hailey share their 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.

He shared many posts — so many of which seem to have only the middle finger emoji as a caption due to apparent behavioral problems on his part.

One particular Instagram post was a black-and-white photo. In the caption, Justin identified himself as “a dad that’s not to be f–ked with.”

On his very first Father’s Day, Justin Bieber posted an edgy, childish caption about he is “not to be f–ked with.” Okay. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The comments were, obviously, a bit of a mix.

Some fans uncritically congratulated Justin on his first Father’s Day. Others expressed concern at him posting like an edgy 15-year-old when he is a grown man in his 30s.

One comment really stood out — because it came from his wife.

Hailey Bieber replied to Justin’s post with: “Father’s Day sucks ass.”

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Hailey Bieber wrote: “Father’s Day sucks ass.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

Why would she say that? Because he said it first, sort of

Back in May, Justin Bieber very memorably took to Instagram to give all mothers a Mother’s Day shout-out … while disparaging the holiday.

“Love you moms,” he wrote at the time. “But Mother’s Day sucks ass.”

Many people struggle on these holidays. A dead parent can make this day painful.

An abusive parent can make this day bitter. But it was an odd message to post on Hailey’s very first Mother’s Day as a mom.

In a bizarre Mother’s Day 2025 Instagram post, Justin Bieber bashed the holiday. Disliking it for himself is fine, but it’s weird to say on his wife’s first Mother’s Day as a mom. (Image Credit: Instagram)

To be clear, Justin has been making a series of ill-advised posts.

Any semblance of a filter that he once possessed seems to have gone up in smoke — and that’s not a joke about his many bong posts.

Simply put, he’s been freaking fans out. And, as we reported, he also spent part of his very first Father’s Day lashing out in anger at a now-former friend.

How do we know? Justin posted the conversation himself.

Hailey Bieber, Beauty Innovator of the Year recipient attends DAOU Vineyards at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2025 at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DAOU Vineyards)

Is Hailey happy?

Given that Hailey has since deleted her comment, one can assume that either she thought better of it, or Justin did not enjoy her humorous callback.

We do not know which. Hailey is unlikely to explain.

Justin is famous, handsome, wealthy (even if he’s less wealthy than his wife), and still has his famous package to work with. We totally understand the appeal.

But … Hailey also deserves to be happy. It often feels like she must be a constant emotional babysitter to her husband. That’s not fair to her or to their baby.

We hope that Justin can work on himself effectively.