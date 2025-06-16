Caitlyn Jenner Flees Israel Amid Bombings, Says She Has No Regrets About Visit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Caitlyn Jenner is no stranger to controversy.

But the athlete-turned-reality-star-turned political-firebrand is receiving more criticism than usual this week thanks to her decision to travel to Israel amid ongoing strife in the Middle East.

Caitlyn flew to Tel Aviv on Thursday despite escalating tension between Israel and Iran.

Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner talks to reporters about homeless issues as she campaigns to overthrow California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an upcoming special recall election on August 12, 2021 in Venice, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner’s trip to Israel prompts backlash

She was scheduled to be the guest of honor at a Pride parade, but that event was canceled as Iran began airstrikes on the city.

Jenner was later photographed drinking wine in a bomb shelter, an image that many criticized as insensitive.

She proceeded to offer frequent updates on her situation via X (formerly Twitter).

“Many people are asking if I regret or second guess my journey to Israel and being there while we were attacked. Simple answer- NO. There is nowhere I would have rather been,” Jenner tweeted at one point.

Caitlyn Jenner attends the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s 13th Annual ‘Big Fighters, Big Cause’ Charity Boxing Night Presented by B. Riley Securities at The Beverly Hilton on May 22, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Jenner says she ‘sheltered in place’ amid airstrikes

“I was proud to be in Israel, the past few days, including when the bombings started. I sheltered in place alongside Israelis and foreigners this included, Christians, Jews, and Muslims,” Caitlyn continued.

“I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever. Pray for us all. We will prevail.”

From there, Jenner got more explicitly political, praising both President Trump and Israel’s controversial prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I am a friend, advocate, ally, and thank you to the Israeli people for making me family,” she wrote over the weekend, before praising Netanyahu for his attacks on Iran.

Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th annual Women’s March LA: Women Rising at Pershing Square on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

“The leadership by Bibi, and Israel’s closest ally President Donald Trump will not allow this reckless violence towards so many [to] continue. Israeli jets overhead in Iran now,” Jenner continued, adding:

“(Bye bye terrorists). We will liberate Iran’s citizens.”

Unlike most residents of the war-torn region, Jenner had the opportunity to escape, and she took full advantage of it.

According to the New York Post, Caitlyn and her entourage traveled by land to Jordan, where they were able to catch a flight back to the US.

For obvious reasons, many have criticized Jenner’s decision to travel to a war-torn region, seemingly for the purpose of proving she’s unafraid to do so.

Of course, Caitlyn knew that she would almost certainly be able to flee, even if Tel Aviv came under direct attack. Conversely, people in Gaza and elsewhere are more concerned with daily survival than with tweeting about their situation.