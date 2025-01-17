Justin Bieber Thirst Traps Fans With Steamy Underwear Pics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber thirst is alive and well in 2025. And none of us are immune.

Between his nascent fatherhood and various concerns over his mental and emotional health, it’s easy to forget that he was once one of the biggest sex symbols on the planet.

Well, he’s here to remind you.

Posing in thin, wet underwear, the Biebs is putting it all on display. You’re so welcome.

Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A Justin Bieber thirst trap? In 2025?!

It’s actually refreshing to see celebrities enjoying a winter vacation instead of wasting these precious months in the tropics.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been vacationing in Aspen, Colorado. As we recently noted, Aspen has long been a winter getaway destination.

On Thursday, January 16, Justin took to his Instagram Story to share some heavy-duty thirst traps.

Justin Bieber looks cozy in new photos. pic.twitter.com/ukEfnLMfiZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2025

As you can see, Justin Bieber wore only his Calvin Klein boxer briefs. Having just taken a dip, he sat out on an Adirondack chair, with an icy river and even icier snow as his backdrop.

Foot fans, you’re in luck; he also put them on display alongside his tattoos and, well, everything else.

Commenters also observed that hints of pink were peaking through the thin, wet fabric of his underwear.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

How do people like the Justin Bieber underwear pics?

Some responses were critical — or, rather, confused. Multiple commenters asked if Justin Bieber is “small,” despite past reports.

Any time that a celebrity is a victim of a photo leak or simply shares a revealing pic, there are people who struggle to understand human anatomy exposing themselves in the comments.

In some cases, it’s someone who is confused that a woman looked bustier when wearing a bra and a dress. And in this case, some folks don’t seem to know how penises work. Maybe one day, they’ll find out.

For the most part, however, fans and even just generic thirst folks on the internet were delighted to see Justin Bieber’s new pics.

Screenshots of his photos scattered across social media. Instagram Story posts are ephemeral, but the internet is forever.

There were even a few instances of people sharing the photos without realizing that they were admiring Justin’s body. We have to ask: even if you’re not too good with faces, who else would have that many bad tattoos?

Is this a sign of a troubled marriage?

Sometimes, celebrities (or even the non-famous) posting thirst after years of marriage is an indicator that they’re playing the field. They may even be showing a soon-to-be ex what they’re missing.

Not in this case. Justin and Hailey have repeatedly quashed Bieber divorce rumors on their respective social media accounts.

Justin and Hailey are a hot couple. They can still be hot and show skin as spouses.