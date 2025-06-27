Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Blasts ‘Disturbed’ Murder Accomplice Nicholas Godejohn, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is breaking her silence on a major topic.

On Wednesday, June 25, the parole from her unjust conviction and sentence came to an end.

A year and a half after her release from prison, she is speaking out about the justice system. But not, like many of her fans, to rail against it.

More significantly, Blanchard is disavowing her ex, Nicholas Godejohn. He, she says, needs to take accountability just as she did.

On July 9, Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to YouTube to announce her pregnancy. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Parole is over for Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy-Rose lost the first decades of her life to the unthinkable.

Her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, used a scheme of lies and drugs to keep her daughter disabled, lying about her condition.

Following Dee Dee’s demise, the court took another decade from her life for her role in her mother’s murder. Now, at 33, Blanchard can finally live on her own terms.

Taking to Instagram, Blanchard is calling out Nicholas Godejohn, who is serving a life sentence.

On June 25, 2025, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard marked the end of her parole with a lengthy text post. This is the first portion. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices,” Blanchard affirmed in her lengthy text post on June 25 — the day marking the end of her parole.

“I served my time. That was my accountability and I’ve carried it for years. I don’t owe the past anything more,” she acknowledged.

Blanchard continued: “As for Nicholas Godejohn, Yes, he is a deeply disturbed man. But he also knew the difference between right and wrong.”

‘The key difference is intent’

“Regardless of my role of unintentional manipulation, this type of manipulation isn’t rooted in malice,” Gypsy-Rose Blanchard emphasized.

She explained: “It’s often a reflection of past trauma, fear of abandonment, or a lack of emotional tools. The key difference is intent.”

Blanchard wrote: “Nicholas made the decision to move forward with that night. That was a choice, and he is not exempt from the consequences of that choice.”

On June 25, 2025, Gypsy Rose Blanchard marked the end of her parole with a lengthy text post. This is the second portion. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“His diagnosis of Autism/Asperger’s does not excuse what he did,” Blanchard noted.

“Mental health is complex, but accountability matters and no one is above the law.”

She expressed that she will not bear responsibility for his actions. “I’ve taken responsibility for mine.”

On a more positive note, Blanchard waxed optimistic:

“This next chapter is one of healing. Of growth. Of reclaiming my life. This is freedom. And I’m moving forward with clarity, peace, and self-forgiveness. The Justice system has decided. This case is closed.”

On Season 5, Episode 8 of The Kardashians, Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears very shortly after her release from prison. (Image Credit: Hulu)

No, Ms Rose Blanchard does not want to hear your opinion right now

Notably, Blanchard disabled comments under her post.

She said what she had to say, and was not open to feedback.

She has many supporters. A lot of people feel that her mother’s murder was, at worst, a tragic necessity after essentially all of society failed to rescue Blanchard.

Folks, people who have recently been in prison and on parole are very unlikely to echo those sentiments. Whether her true feelings match her words, it is wise for her to say these things.