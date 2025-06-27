Scott Wolf Granted Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife, Custody of Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Scott Wolf has achieved a legal victory against his estranged wife.

An unfortunate legal victory, we should emphasize.

Less than a month after the Party of Five alum revealed he was divorcing his estranged wife, Kelley, after 21 years of marriage, a judge has granted the actor temporary custody of the couple’s three kids:

Jackson, 16, Miller, 12 and Lucy, 11.

Wolf has also been granted a restraining order.

In the June 26 ruling, which was filed in Utah, Judge Richard Mrazi said Kelley “has been engaged in an escalating pattern of behavior that poses a substantial threat of immediate and irreparable harm to the party’s minor children.”

Back on June 13, an unnamed friend called 911 over concerns about Kelley’s “escalating mental health crisis.” She was subsequently detained and taken to a local hospital by sheriffs in Utah County.

Kelley later shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, which featured her belongings in what appeared to be a hospital room.

“I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids,” she wrote in block text across the post. “Also… I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been.”

Just about two weeks later, though, this judge has noted that Kelley has made “threats to remove the party’s minor children from the country” and said that the 48-year-old’s recent behavior was “sufficient” for her “to be detained by law enforcement and subsequently placed on an involuntary psychiatric commitment.”

Kelley herself confirmed the psychiatric hold just a couple days ago.

“I’m fine, y’all. I’m happy,” she told folks in a lengthy social media message, which didn’t sound like it came from someone altogether stable.

“No mental illness. No addictions. Just a woman who SURVIVED an involuntary 5150 and went on a 1st DATE 2-night. So nervous! OMG!”

Elsewhere in her post, Kelley explained that she had been with her 11-year-old daughter leading up to the psychiatric evaluation.

“Hours later, I was handcuffed by police in MY fav place, and involuntarily detained in a facility that looked more like a prison than a hospital,” she continued. “No clock. No phone. No sunlight.”

Kelley did not call out Scott in this post, but rather the aforementioned “friend” who phoned the authorities.

“They tried to medicate me—lithium, Seroquel, Xanax,” she recalled of her hospital stay. “I ‘politely’ declined. I meditated. I breathed. I did the very things I’ve spent years teaching others to do.”

Kelley Wolf also told Instagram followers this that she’s “finally stepping out” as herself and no longer wants to be cast as “the nice one.”

“Now I’m ME … Unfiltered. Curated. And KIND. I’ll get to be funny, deep, random, heartfelt, chaotic, brilliant, tender, and completely uncategorized—just like I actually am. I’m totally jazzed to TRY!” she said online.

“Telling my kids we’re going to Spain in a few weeks, and that when we come back, Mama might finally get to make the show she’s been dreaming of since she was their age? Full. Circle. Moment.”

As for Scott Wolf?

He has maintained a low profile since confirming he had filed for divorce from Kelley on June 10, telling People Magazine in a statement:

“Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”