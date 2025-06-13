Antonio Brown Wanted For Attempted Murder In Connection With Miami Shooting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Antonio Brown is a wanted man.

In May, the NFL star-turned-social media trash-talker was allegedly involved in a shooting at a celebrity boxing match. He was detained by Miami police but later released.

Now, a warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest on charges of attempted murder.

Antonio Brown’s latest legal trouble

According to report from ESPN, the warrant instructs Brown to present himself to authorities, post a $10,000 bond, and remain on house arrest until trial.

The charge stems from a fight that took place at a boxing event hosted by influencer Adin Ross in May.

Brown, of course, has a long history of erratic behavior. But he insists that he’s innocent in this case and was merely defending himself from assailants who tried to steal his jewelry.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” he wrote on X shortly after the altercation.

“Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me,” Brown continued, adding:

“I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

What’s next for Antonio Brown?

Brown has not publicly reacted to the news that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The famously outspoken star might be biting his tongue at the behest of his legal counsel.

As far as we know, Brown has not yet turned himself in, but it seems unlikely that he will refuse to comply with the requests of authorities.

After all, the once-volatile wide receiver seems to have calmed down a bit in recent years (occasional violent altercation at a boxing match notwithstanding), and he would have little to gain by going on the lam.

Plus, Brown is rich, famous, and an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, which means even if he gets convicted, there’s a good chance that he’ll receive a pardon.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.