Rachael Ray Mourns Painful, Shocking Loss of Friend Anne Burrell

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Rachael Ray is deep in mourning.

On Wednesday, the celebrity chef took to Instagram in order to issue a statement in response to the shocking death of Anne Burrell.

The beloved Food Network star and television host was found dead a day earlier inside of her Brooklyn residence.

Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray attend the Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 97 on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

“The news about Anne has truly shaken us. John and I are heartbroken,” Ray wrote on June 18, referring to her husband John Cusimano.

“I can’t quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon. Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague.”

She continued as follows:

“Anne honored me by asking me to be her bridesmaid, something I’d only done once before for my sister. Despite being surrounded by incredible chefs, she never once made me feel self-conscious about not being one — she always treated me as one of the gang.

“When we hosted Worst Cooks together, we had the most incredible laughs. She even cooked for me and my guests at my wedding anniversary in Italy.”

Anne Burrell speaks at Aperitivo presented by Mohegan Sun hosted by Anne Burrell during the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One at Industry City on October 13, 2022 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Based on a 911 call placed on Tuesday morning, it seems likely Burrell died of cardiac arrest. This has not been confirmed by authorities, however.

A fan-favorite on the Food Network, Burrell was mostly known as the longtime host of Worst Cooks in America, a program that featured amateur cooks attempting to be transformed into kitchen experts.

The 55-year old kicked off her small screen career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She went on to host her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, for nine seasons.

Anne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Ray remembered Burrell “blasting the song of the moment” in her dressing room while they were filming at Food Network together.

“Anne had great taste in music and in life — she was a force in the kitchen, in any room, in every life she touched,” she concluded.

“I’ll miss her friendship deeply. Everyone whose life she touched will miss her. Sending love to Stuart and everyone who knew and loved Anne. We’ve lost someone truly special.”

Anne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Other shows that also featured Burrell in prominent roles included Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star. Her most recent stint at the network took place on House of Knives, which premiered just this past March.

In the wake of Burrell’s sudden passing, chefs and culinary figures, fellow Food Network stars and many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the Worst Cooks In America host — who is being honored as a “fierce chef,” a “legend,” and “larger than life,” among other compliments.

For example:

Robert Irvine — who appeared alongside Burrell on Worst Cooks in America — shared a lengthy, moving tribute on Instagram.

Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

It reads:

I am stunned and deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Anne Burrell.

Anne wasn’t just a fiery chef. She was a radiant spirit who lit up every room she entered. From the very beginning on Worst Cooks in America, our friendly rivalry was fueled by mutual respect: I’d risk bleaching my hair; she’d risk losing hers. An epic wager that epitomized her unbeatable spirit. It was a wager I ultimately lost, but I couldn’t imagine losing to a more fierce competitor.

Outside of Worst Cooks I came to know her as a generous and supportive colleague and an even better friend. I’ll always remember her unwavering dedication, not just to food, but to lifting others up. She believed in nurturing culinary potential and celebrating small victories, whether in an amateur cook or on a charity fundraiser. That was Anne. Uncompromising in her standards, yet tender in her mentorship…

Rest in peace, Chef. Your legacy as a champion of food, kindness, and empowerment will continue to inspire. Thank you for every lesson, every challenge, and every glorious moment. You will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, to whom got married in October 2021… along with his son, Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.

