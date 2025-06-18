Anne Burrell 911 Call Reveals Sad Details Behind TV Host’s Death

Reading Time: 4 minutes

We have an update on the tragic passing of Anne Burrell.

As previously reported, the Food Network star and beloved television personality was found dead in her Brooklyn home on Tuesday morning at the age of 55.

We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to Burrell’s friends, family members and loved ones.

Anne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

The star’s family released a statement confirming Burrell’s passing that reads as follows:

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Upon initially breaking the news, outlets were unsure of Burrell’s cause of death.

According to a 911 call report made public in the time since by the New York City Fire Department, however, an individual called at 7:50 a.m. concerned that Burrell had suffered cardiac arrest.

Anne Burrell makes a culinary presentation during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

To be clear, the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson did say on Tuesday that Burrell was pronounced dead “at the scene” inside her residence after paramedics responded to this call, which led to the discovery of “an unconscious and unresponsive” 55-year-old female.

It’s all so very sad.

Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, to whom got married in October 2021… along with his son, Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.

Anne Burrell attends as City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest)

A fan-favorite on the Food Network, Burrell was best known as the longtime host of Worst Cooks in America, a program that featured amateur cooks trying to be transformed from rookies to kitchen experts.

Burrell kicked off her small screen career as a sous chef on Iron Chef America. She went on to host her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, for nine seasons.

Other programs that also featured Burrell in prominent roles included Chef Wanted, Chopped and Food Network Star.

Her most recent stint at the network was on House of Knives, which premiered in March.

Anne Burrell attends the City Harvest 40th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid, who guest-starred with Burrell a ttimes, shared a photo of the two and wrote last night:

“I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell. As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat. I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace.”

Added Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro on Instagram:

“Anne, your passion, energy, and love for food lit up every kitchen. You were a true force and a beautiful soul. Rest in peace, We’ll miss you dearly.”

Anne Burrell speaks at Aperitivo presented by Mohegan Sun hosted by Anne Burrell during the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One at Industry City on October 13, 2022 in the borough of Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Elsewhere, television personality Carson Kressley recalled their on screen and off screen friendship, writing in tribute:

“I’m so blessed I was able to work with you, learn from you, laugh with you.” He added, “Good food, good friends and lots of love and laughter all around. That’s what I wish for you where you are now.”

In closing, The Food Network released a message about Anne Burrell that read:

We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning.

Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.