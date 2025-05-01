Virginia Giuffre: Epstein Victim’s Father Says She Didn’t Commit Suicide, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, we reported on the tragic news that Virginia Giuffre had died at the age of 41.

Giuffre — who once sued Prince Andrew, claiming that he had sexually abused her while she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein — appeared to have taken her own life.

But now, Virginia’s father, Sky Roberts, is claiming that his daughter did not commit suicide but was instead the victim of a nefarious plot.

Virginia Giuffre tells her story during an interview with the BBC. (BBC)

Sky Roberts says there’s ‘no way’ Virginia Giuffre took her own life

Appearing on Piers Morgan Live, Roberts opened up about his theory that his daughter was targeted for speaking out.

“No way. I can’t believe that this is happening. It’s just, it’s impossible,” Roberts said, according to the New York Post.

“And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”

“As someone who actually got out of a bad situation and made a good situation out of it, that she was helping a lot of other young girls that were feeling the pain of what goes on with people like that… I think she’s strong, very strong, and that’s why I don’t think she committed suicide,” Roberts said.

Sky Roberts, the father of Virginia Giuffre, speaks out about her death. (BBC)

“She had too much to live for. She had her foundation,”

As many have pointed out, Virginia wrote in a 2019 tweet that she had no suicidal inclinations. She explained that if she ever appeared to have taken her own life, her death should be investigated for foul play.

“I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal,” she wrote.

“I have made this known to my therapist and GP — If something happens to me — in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them,” she wrote “Too many evil people want to see me [quieted].”

Giuffre’s death comes just weeks after a perplexing Instagram post, in which she stated that she had just days to live.

Roberts recalls learning of daughter’s painful past

A photo of Giuffre in the company of Andrew, Epstein, and his imprisoned accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has often been regarded as the most conclusive evidence of her allegations.

During his appearance on Morgan’s show, Roberts revealed that his daughter showed him the photo long before she went public with it.

“Virginia sent the original picture, so I know it wasn’t faked, but the original picture of Prince Andrew and her with Ghislaine Maxwell in the background, so I know that’s true that she did. She was there with him,” Roberts said.

Obviously, this is a tremendously difficult time for Virginia’s loved ones.

Our thoughts go out to them, and we hope they’ll be able to find the closure they seek.