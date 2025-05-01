Vanessa Bryant Honors Gigi on Late Daughter’s 19th Birthday

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vanessa Bryant is honoring late daughter Gigi Bryant.

Today would have been her 19th birthday.

After the passing of Kobe and Gianna, Vanessa has had to carry on without them.

Birthdays of the dearly departed are bittersweet occasions. They are full of celebration and sorrow. And so, too, is Vanessa.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, departs the court house in Los Angeles, California, on August 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant penned a tribute to Gigi Bryant, her late daughter

Thursday, May 1, would have been Gigi Bryant’s 19th birthday.

Taking to social media on that bittersweet date, Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, posted a moving tribute to honor her late daughter.

In January of 2020, Gigi was only 13 years old when she and her father and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash.

On what would have been daughter Gigi’s 19th birthday, Vanessa Bryant left a tribute to her late daughter. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Happy Birthday Gigi!” Vanessa began her Instagram post’s caption.

“Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express,” she then affirmed.

Vanessa concluded her caption: “I love you Gianna.”

Vanessa Bryant wishing Gigi a happy birthday 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/VrtnrIdpW8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 1, 2025

We all remember that fateful morning, over five years later

It was only minutes after 9 AM California time when Kobe, Gigi, six family friends, and the pilot departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The group was traveling to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County.

The goal was a Mamba Sports Academy basketball game. They would never arrive to see it.

It was an uncharacteristically rainy morning.

At around 9:40, “extreme fog” caused the helicopter to rise and change direction — leading to the vehicle crashing into a mountain in Calabasas minutes later. There were no survivors.

Vanessa Bryant during a unveiling ceremony for the Kobe Bryant Statue at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This was a shocking tragedy on many levels. Most heartbreaking of all was the passing of Gigi, barely a teenager.

Part of the aftermath included massive, 8-figure settlements to Vanessa Bryant and to others who lost loved ones in the crash — not over the crash itself.

Photos that first responders took were later published without the family’s permission.

These graphic images will always exist within the internet’s collective memory — and only add to the pain of these grieving families.

Vanessa Bryant attends a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Others are honoring Gigi

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie commented: “Sending love on this special day. Happy Birthday Gigi!”

La La Anthony wrote: “Love you Gigi! Happy Birthday!” Kris Jenner left a long string of red heart emojis.

No parent should have to bury her child.

We all wish that Gianna were still alive — but none so keenly as her family and loved ones.