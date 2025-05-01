Michelle Obama Keeps Talking About Rumored Divorce from Barack

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For someone who says she isn’t getting a divorce, Michelle Obama keeps talking a whole lot about the possibility of her getting a divorce.

The former first lady appeared on the May 1 episode of The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast…where she spoke about the ongoing speculation over why she chose NOT to attend the funeral of President Jimmy Carter and the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

As a result, Michelle’s husband (a past President named Barack Obama) attended both events on his own.

Because he and Michelle are headed for a divorce?

Michelle Obama welcomes the audience at Matriarch – An Evening with Tina Knowles at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on April 30, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

No, Michelle has said previously. She was simply making her own decisions as an independent and strong woman.

In her latest interview, meanwhile?

“If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it,” Michelle said, laughing.

She then pointed to her brother and podcast co-host Craig Robinson, adding:

“He would know it. And everybody would know it. I’m not a martyr. I would be problem solving in public. ‘Let me tell you what he did.’”

Former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama look on during ther Women’s Singles First Round match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Laura Siegemund of Germany on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

No President has ever divorced his spouse.

In this case, the Obama are also worth over $70 million and are the parents of two daughters — so any split would cause massive headlines and potential headaches.

Michelle shares kids Malia and Sasha with Barack.

She noted earlier in the podcast that despite making remarks about the rocky parts of her marriage to the former president throughout her time in the spotlight, the two were never actually at risk of divorce.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks alongside First Lady Michelle Obama at a ceremony to unveil their official White House portraits at the White House on September 7, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was really ever gonna quit at it, ’cause that’s not who we are,” she said on air. “And I know that about him. He knows that about me.”

As for her choice not to attend certain events, Michelle said that these days, “I feel like now I have permission to do what I want to do.”

She sure does.

Barack Obama admitted to there having been a deep deficit in her marriage during his political career, as his wife was left to tend to the kids on her own.

“I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” Barack said last month.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Continued Michelle on Thursday, emphasizing how she’s very much her own person:

“I think at 61, I’m finally owning my wisdom. I think it takes women until we’re about 60 to be like, ‘I think I know a thing or two.’”

On her IMO podcast last month, Michelle detailed her decision to skip Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart,” she said.

“It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do.”

Last we saw and heard? Barack and Michelle were doing just fine.