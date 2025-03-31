Virginia Giuffre: Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Says She Has 4 Days to Live …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have some terrible news to report regarding a woman who has already lived an incredible difficult life.

Virginia Giuffre first made headlines when she publicly accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault.

Now, she’s revealed that she has just four days to live after being badly injured in a car accident.

Virginia Giuffre tells her story during an interview with the BBC. (BBC)

Virginia Giuffre claims doctors have given her four days to live

In an Instagram post that appeared online earlier today, Virginia stunned her followers by revealing that she does not expect to live out the week.

She explained that she’s in renal failure after nearly being killed in a head-on collision.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre captioned the photo below, in which she appears to have suffered serious head injuries.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,” she continued.

“I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,”

“S–T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s–t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

There’s good news, however, as members of Virginia’s family expressed hope that she might pull through.

“Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand,” her father commented on the post.

A life marred by unfathomable trauma

Giuffre says that she met the infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. She claims that Epstein introduced her to Andrew in 1999, while she was still in her teens.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Giuffre alleges that Andrew forced her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002.

After Virginia came forward, a photo showing her and Epstein standing alongside his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, circulated online.

She told the Miami Herald that Epstein lost interest in her in 2003, when she was 20, because she was “too old.”

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew has not been charged with any crime, but Giuffre did file a civil suit against him in 2021.

After months of legal wrangling, the two parties reached a settlement “in principle” in early 2022.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.