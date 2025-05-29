Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite, Prompt Global Wave of Nausea

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Reunited and it feels so… disgusting.

On Thursday, two days after they were pardoned by President Donald Trump, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley saw each other in person for the first time in years.

Indeed, the very spoiled, selfish and law-breaking reality stars reunited outside of their respective prison walls — according to excited daughter Savannah.

Todd and Julie Chrisley on an episode of their terrible reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

The spouses were seemingly seen catching up on an Instagram Story post shared by their child, as the upload featured a sticker that read, “Reunited and it feels so good!”

Todd and Julie were each released from federal prison on May 28, with their children picking them up.

“My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices or seen each other in the past two and a half years,” Savannah told reporters outside the Florida prison where Todd had been incarcerated since 2022.

“Their 29th wedding anniversary was May 25, so we’re only a few days out from that. So when they reunite, we’re going to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases, all the things, because we’re going to make up for lost time.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are criminals who were set free by Donald Trump. (GETTY)

Previously, Savannah publicized to followers that she had met up with her narcissistic father.

The podcast host shared a glimpse of their car ride home to her Instagram Stories… in which Todd can be heard joking around about building his physique during his sentence.

“Feel my muscles,” Todd tells Savannah in this footage, to which the 27-year-old confirms that he’s “jacked.”

Because Chrisley had been an inmate in Lexington, Kentucky, she was not present for the initial reunion between Todd and Savannah.

The couple still had several years remaining on their respective sentences prior to this controversial pardon. Todd was previously set to remain behind bars until April 2032; while Julie was to remain in custody until January 2028.

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Chrisley Knows Best leads were indicted on fraud charges in 2019.

Yes, they each maintained their innocence, but Todd and Julie were found guilty in 2022. Not that this mattered to President Trump after Savannah spoke last year at the Republican National Convention.

It’s almost as if the President will pardon any rich, white person who has shown support for him of any kind.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean,” Trump said in a May 27 phone call to Savannah that his team recorded. “I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards. Wish them a good life.”

Julie and Todd Chrisley at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (GETTY)

“I have shed so many tears,” Savannah then said on social media, adding:

“The President called me personally as I was walking into Sam’s Club and notified me that he was signing pardon paperwork for both of my parents. So, both my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow. I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

The pardon comes very soon after the public was told that a new Chrisley reality show would soon hit the airwaves.

“The Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other,” a USA Network synopsis read of the upcoming series.

“The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

We can only imagine the storylines producers are now salivating over in the wake of this Presidential pardon.

