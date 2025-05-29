Sydney Sweeney Is Selling Her Bathwater: It’s The Perfect Gift For the Weirdest …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Few modern celebrities enjoy a fan base as loyal as Sydney Sweeney’s.

One needs only to glance at the comments on Sydney’s Instagram page to see that many of her followers are so devoted that they can only be described as “down bad.”

Those folks will likely be overjoyed by the news that they can now get a little bit closer to their queen — by purchasing a small quantity of her bathwater.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Yes, in a marketing move that’s either brilliant or a little deranged — depending on your feelings toward diehard celebrity worship — Sydney has teamed with the Dr. Squatch personal care brand to sell bar soap that’s infused with water she actually bathed in.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it,” she captioned the post below.

“Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater.”

Only 5,000 bars will be sold, so this is a product for only the most hardcore devotees.

The price has not yet been revealed, but you can expect that these bars will be worth their weight in gold.

“I honestly think it’s a really fun, full-circle moment, because fans always joke about wanting my bathwater,” she told GQ in a new interview.

“I was like, This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want. But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way.”

Interesting choice of words. We’re sure Sydney has been helping fans “take care of themselves” for quite a while now.

Sydney’s latest branding partnership receives mixed response from fans

Anyway, as you might expect, some commenters were a little weirded out by Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

Sydney Sweeney attends the world premiere of “Immaculate” during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for NEON)

“Imagine being down bad enough to buy this,” one follower wrote.

“I love you Sydney but what the f–k is this,” a second asked.

“Why’s an A-lister acting like an OF influencer?” a third chimed in.

Of course, quite a few fans were supportive of the idea, with one writing, “Thanks, I’ll take 100,” and another asking, “This is edible, right?”

You get the idea.

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on August 10, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In case you were wondering, Sydney says she uses the product herself on a daily basis.

“I do have the bar. I actually took a shower this morning, and I have the bar and I used it,” she told GQ.

So the good news is, if you buy this soap, you’ll be closer to Sydney in more ways than one.

The bad news is, there are now only 4,999 bars remaining.