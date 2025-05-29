Todd Chrisley is JACKED After Prison, Daughter Savannah Raves

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Julie and Todd Chrisley received federal pardons this week as part of Donald Trump’s recent blitz of releasing criminals from prison.

After serving two years and some change of his massive 12-year sentence on fraud and conspiracy, Todd is free.

Daughter Savannah Chrisley was excited to share the news.

She couldn’t help but gush over her father’s alleged “jacked” post-prison body.

TV personalities Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

Todd Chrisley is out of prison and is now ‘jacked’

Late on Wednesday, May 28, Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram Story to express her happiness in a video.

Todd Chrisley had been released from the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida.

Her Story videos showed the ride home to Nashville, Tennessee.

In a May 28, 2025 Instagram Story post, Savannah Chrisley announced that her freshly released father, Todd Chrisley, was now “jacked.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

During the Story video, Savannah asks her father: “What are you trying to get me to do?”

Todd proffers his arm, inviting her: “Feel that muscle.”

Savannah puts her hand on his upper arm, announcing:

“Y’all, I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard. It’s hard. Jacked.”

Chrisley Knows Best highlighted the highs and lows of Julie Chrisley’s marriage. (Image Credit: USA)

Julie is also free

Like Todd, Julie is also no longer in prison. She had been serving at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Todd’s sentence had been for 12 years. Julie’s had been for 7.

Now that Trump has pardoned them as part of a battery of pardons to people who financially or otherwise support him, the Chrisleys are not only out of prison, but no longer have to pay restitution to their victims.

Todd and Julie Chrisley on an episode of their terrible reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

As we have discussed, these were particularly harsh sentences for non-violent crimes.

Doing things like defrauding a bank to take out massive loans is absolutely immoral and a crime, but spending most of — or more than — a decade in prison seemed excessive.

Of course, the just solution would not have been a pardon. Executive clemency also allows a president to commute federal sentences.

The pardon reverses righteous convictions alongside possibly excessive sentences.

Reality TV star Savannah Chrisley speaks at the RNC, a massive “police” image on the wall behind her. One of the core unspoken values of conservatism is that there is an in-group that laws protect but do not restrict, and an out-group that laws restrict but do not protect. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Is there a silver lining to this?

In addition to allegedly getting swole or whatever Todd Chrisley seemed to do in prison, he did raise the alarm about the inhumane conditions behind bars.

One has to consider that, if the “nice” federal prison where a rich white celebrity serves his sentence for white collar crimes is such an awful place, other facilities might be worse.

Whatever we think of their sentence, Todd and Julie Chrisley have made it abundantly clear that they are not good people.

Their pardon is a case of one criminal freeing another.

Critics have said that Todd and Julie Chrisley didn’t seem to think that laws apply to them. In 2025, it turned out that they were kind of right. (Image Credit: USA)

That does not change the importance of prison reform.

As a society, we should design prison facilities as we would if we knew that innocent people would be imprisoned there. (And we do know that)

Todd and Julie aren’t innocent, but they’re out anyway.

And they carry with them memories of injustices and hardships faced within our nation’s carceral system.

We’d love to see them continue to advocate for improved prison conditions, perhaps on the family’s new reality series. But we’re not really optimistic enough to hope that something good might happen. Not in 2025.