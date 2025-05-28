‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Returns to ‘Survivor’ For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mike White is making the most of his Survivor superfan status.

The creator of The White Lotus is one of the returning players who will compete on Survivor‘s 50th season.

White has appeared on the legendary reality competition series before. He has even cast other contestants as extras on The White Lotus.

Fresh from the storytelling excellence and captivating plot of Season 3, White is prepared to rough it.

Mike White, winner of Outstanding Directing for a Limited Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Anthology Series of Movie for “White Lotus” poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mike White is returning to ‘Survivor’

On Wednesday, May 28, host Jeff Probst revealed that 54-year-old Mike White is returning to Survivor.

Years ago, before helming one of HBO’s most talked-about success stories, he competed in 2018.

That was merely Survivor‘s 37th season, “David vs Goliath.”

White came in second place at the time.

Some only do Survivor for a chance at winning — or at least hoping for opportunities that come with fame.

White does not need either. His success on The White Lotus has seen to that.

He has a well-documented passion for reality television.

He even instructed some of the Season 3 cast to watch Southern Charm for inspiration for their characters.

Actor Mike White attends the 6th Annual GO GO Gala at Bel Air Bay Club on November 14, 2013. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GO Campaign)

‘The White Lotus’ isn’t holding him back

Host Jeff Probst spoke to CBS Mornings about Mike White returning to the competition.

“Mike, after he finished playing, said, ‘I want to play again,’” he recalled.

“When White Lotus hit, and I thought, ‘Well, he’ll never play again.’”

Probst continued: “But he kept texting and saying, ‘Look, I’m serious. If you ever do anything where you have returning players, I want to play again.’ So we’re happy to have Mike.”

Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Mike White, Steve Zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario,, and Connie Britton winners of Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “The White Lotus”, pose in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As some reporting has already pointed out, White could have both advantages and disadvantages as he returns to the series.

See, the show isn’t really about survival skills.

For that, you appear on something like Alone. Survivor is about mind games, whether it’s making friends or outmaneuvering enemies. Or both.

Some contestants may have an easy time voting off the HBO showrunner.

Others might be eager to endear themselves to the man who has repeatedly cast Survivor alums in cameo roles on The White Lotus.

Writer Mike White speaks at the panel discussion of The Future of Sitcoms at The New Yorker Festival at Directors Guild Theatre on October 6, 2012. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

50 seasons is a huge deal

Obviously, Mike White is not the only returning Survivor competitor. He is one of 24 returning players for the milestone season.

While he’ll likely be the only one casting future HBO extras or finding inspiration for more jaw-dropping The White Lotus plotlines, he’ll be just one competitor among many.

White was already an actor before.

Now he’s one of the most famous showrunners on the planet. It will be interesting for his fellow devotees of the reality series to watch how this dynamic plays out.