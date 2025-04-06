The White Lotus Season 3 Finale: Who Lives? Who Dies? What Becomes of the Wildly Effed-Up …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Well, another season of the White Lotus is almost at an end.

And as usual, we have a whole lot of lingering questions as we head into the highly anticipated season finale.

As you may be aware, viewers are somewhat divided in terms of the overall quality of the series’ trip to Thailand.

Some have hailed it as the most compelling season yet, while others have complained that the pacing has been a bit too sluggish.

Walton Goggins appears on an episode of the White Lotus Season 3. (Max)

But whether you loved the latest episodes or thought there was room for improvement, we’re sure you have high hopes heading into Sunday night’s big finale.

We know that gunfire will ring out in the finale, and in keeping with the trend set by the first two seasons, a major character will probably leave the resort in a body bag.

But how will it go down? And what will be the circumstances?

Join us as we delve into those and other big questions that have us reaching for the lorazepam ahead of the final episode of The White Lotus Season 3.

Will Chelsea’s theory that ‘bad luck comes in threes’ be proven accurate?

Aimee Lou Wood on an episode of White Lotus Season 3. (HBO)

Rick’s long-suffering girlfriend Chelsea has been through a lot this season, what with being bitten by a snake and nearly shot in a robbery.

But is the worst yet to come?

As you may recall, Chelsea ominously declared that “bad luck comes in threes,” a line that many viewers have interpreted as a hint that she’ll wind up being this season’s corpse.

It would certainly be a heartbreaking conclusion, but as the death of Tanya McQuoid proved in Season 2, this show is willing to go there.

How will the Ratliff family’s many conflicts come to a head?

Parker Posey on an episode of The White Lotus Season 3. (Max)

Where to begin with the wonderfully WASP-y Ratliffs of Raleigh?

Mom’s pills are disappearing down Dad’s gullet; Dad might be going to prison for the rest of his life; Piper wants to devote her life to the lotus position; Saxon seems to have every sexual hang-up under the sun; and Lochlan is a living product of all that dysfunction.

One of the big complaints about this season is that Jason Isaacs’ storyline started on an explosive note, but then fizzled out as he spent the four or five episodes just popping lorazepams and stressing out.

We expect that that character arc will come to a head in memorable fashion (in fact, Isaacs’ is the odds-on favorite in online polls about which character will take a bullet).

But in some ways, the even bigger question revolves around Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s Saxon — namely, what the hell is this guy’s deal?

Patrick Schwarzenegger on an episode of The White Lotus Season 3. (Max)

Who will emerge victorious from the three-way battle of the blondes?

Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn have been the best of friends for decades, but they may never speak to each other again following their not-so-wholesome wellness retreat.

Carrie Coon’s Laurie seems to be the favorite among fans, but Mike White’s skillful characterization has yielded numerous scenes in which a single line of dialogue can shift our allegiances.

Will a clear winner emerge from this passive-aggressive war for social dominance?

Will the ladies make peace with one another before they go their separate ways?

Michelle Monaghan on an episode of The White Lotus Season 3. (Max)

Or (the most likely outcome, in our estimation), will these three friends simply pretend all is well and table their many grievances until they erupt again during their next group excursion?

What will become of Mook and Gaitok? Will Belinda accept Gary’s offer?

Finally, there’s the matter of the staff members who keep the White Lotus running.

Mook and Gaitok’s relationship seems to be on the verge of fizzling out thanks to their differing values, but that’s not the only obstacle facing the Lotus’ most inept security guard — the gun that’s under his care will almost certainly play a big role in the finale.

Speaking of criminal behavior, Gary has offered Belinda $100,000 to forget what she knows about the late Tanya McQuoid.

Lalisa Manobal and Tayme Thapthimthong on an episode of The White Lotus Season 3. (Max)

She hasn’t made up her mind yet, but her decision might bring about the resolution of the only White Lotus storyline that’s been with us since the pilot.

Speaking of dangling plot threads, remember that poison fruit that was mentioned at the start of this season? Yeah, this show doesn’t toss out something like without bringing it full circle. Don’t be surprised to see one of those bad boys wind up in a Saxon smoothie!

So yeah, there’s a whole lot that needs to be wrapped up in the Season 3 finale.

We’d be worried if the task were left up to a lesser showrunner — but we know we’re in good hands with the great Mike White.