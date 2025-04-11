Abby Champion: Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Fiancee Was Stunned By His ‘White …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you were taken aback by that White Lotus scene involving Patrick Schwarzenegger and his onscreen brother, you weren’t alone.

Patrick opened up this week about his fiancee, Abby Champion’s, reaction to the display of brotherly love between Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff.

And as you can imagine, she was downright stunned by what she saw.

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The racy Ratliffs of Raleigh

In case you missed it — or just blocked it out of your memory — Patrick wakes up to his brother, played by Sam Nivola, having sex with an older woman in the same bed.

(That’s a relative term, of course. Sam’s character is only 18.)

Sensing that his brother is feeling left out, Lochlan Ratliff reaches over and … gives him a hand.

Needless to say, it’s probably not what Abby had in mind when she learned that her fiance had starred in a sex scene.

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend Prime Video’s “The Terminal List” Red Carpet Premiere on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Prime Video)

“I didn’t tell anybody,” Patrick recalled while appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show Thursday night (via Page Six).

“She was like, ‘You gotta tell me who dies.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not telling you who dies! I signed my life away. Mike [White, the show’s creator] will fire me,’” he continued, referring to Abby.

“And she was like, ‘OK, fine. Just tell me, do you hook up with people?’ And I was like, ‘Baby, you know The White Lotus. I can’t tell you this information.’ She was like, ‘Just tell me, do you get with people?’ and I said, ‘Yes, I do.’ And she was like, ‘Who? Which girls do you get with?’ I was like, ‘I can’t tell you!’”

“She was like, ‘You got with your brother?!’” Abby exclaimed when the moment finally aired.

Letting it all hang out in Thailand

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend John Elliott in Front Row at February 2019 – New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images)

Patrick had multiple nude scenes on the show, but not surprisingly, it seems that that was the one that most stood out to his fiancee.

For his part, Nivola says he was somewhat less secretive in the weeks leading up to the shocking scene.

“I told my parents, but I haven’t told my sister. She’s bad at keeping secrets,” he previously admitted to Variety.

“I’m not supposed to have told anyone, because I’m under a lot of NDAs. But I told my girlfriend [Iris Apatow] because she was there while we were shooting it. That’s about it. I’m really scared about getting sued by HBO.”

In the end, no one got sued, and the entire Ratliff clan survived their time in Thailand (though just barely).

It’s unlikely that they’ll return for The White Lotus Season 4, but you can be certain that we haven’t seen the last of Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola!