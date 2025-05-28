Sarah Silverman Reveals Baby Brother Was Allegedly Killed By ‘Violent’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sarah Silverman has never been one to shy away from discussing painful incidents from her personal life.

In fact, her candor in discussing difficult topics is one of the things that fans love most about her.

But when it comes to one of the darkest from her family’s past, it seems that Sarah didn’t have the full story herself until very recently.

Sarah Silverman visits Sirius XM at SiriusXM Studios on December 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Sarah Silverman believes her grandfather killed her 3-month-old brother

In her memoir — which was later adapted into a musical in 2022 — Silverman opened up about the death of her brother when he was just three months old.

Jeffrey Silverman, Sarah had been told, suffocated in his crib before she had been born.

“The story was that something happened with the crib, and Jeffrey’s little body slid and he got suffocated,” Silverman told Rolling Stone in a new interview.

“But if you look back, there was never a lawsuit with the crib company or anything.”

After watching a performance of her autobiographical musical one night, Sarah’s father, Donald Silverman, told her what he believed to be the truth about his son’s death.

Sarah Silverman attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“My dad says, ‘I always felt that he was crying or something, and my dad shook him. He shook him in a rage and killed him,” Sarah said.

“As soon as he said it, it was like, ‘Of course, that’s what happened,’” Silverman recalled. “His mother always stood by her husband. She watched him beat the s–t out of her son. I couldn’t ask my mom, because she was dead.”

Sarah went on to describe her father as someone who was “always dropping bombs.”

“That was my dad. We were playing poker once, and he just dropped in that one of the priests at his school fondled him. I was like ‘Dad!’” Sarah laughed.

The loss of a career bomb-dropper

Sarah Silverman attends the 76th Annual Writers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on April 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

In May of 2023, just months after he shared his theory about Sarah’s brother, Donald Silverman passed away.

“My best pal, Schleppy — my dad, died last night,” she wrote on Instagram at the time (per Page Six). “All the sisters, and grandkids surrounded him with love and singing and very dark f–ked up jokes this final week.”

She continued, “But ultimately, he wanted to be with his love, Janice, who we lost last Monday. No shiva- of [sic] you wanna do something please donate to @2ndnurture He always said he was the richest man in the world because of his family, and he was.”

Clearly, Sarah’s upbringing was mostly a happy one. But even the closest families can harbor some very dark secrets.