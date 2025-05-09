Justin Bieber Labels Himself “Selfish” in Latest Worrisome Social Media Rant

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We continue to be concerned about Justin Bieber.

Not based on anonymous quotes or speculation, either.

Based on what Justin Bieber himself in saying on social media and in other settings.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a series of Instagram posts on May 9, the pop star wrote about how he thinks he’s a “selfish” person who’s “hurt others unintentionally” amid his attempts to just spread love and affection.

“I’m just an average flawed guy, I’ve done things that have hurt others,” the 31-year old said in his initial message.

“I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today.”

To be clear, we don’t know to what Bieber is referring here.

The upload comes just days after a new round of Justin Bieber bong photos spread around the Internet, however.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Love draws us in. Love doesn’t condemn. Love believes the best. Love hopes all things and endures all things,” continued the singer on Friday. “It doesn’t keep record of wrong. Love helps u to forgive and love even your enemies.”

Bieber almost immediately shared a follow-up post that read:

“I sometimes think I’m gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn’t like me or trust me.”

We can’t help but think Bieber is going through A LOT these days.

The artist previously said he’s filled with hate and feels as though he’s drowning. Heavy, troubling stuff.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Canadian native went on in this latest case:

“I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.”

“But the more honest I am about where I really am, the more freedom I actually have.”

Amen? We guess? We’re not really sure what Bieber is trying to say here. He’s just trying to work through a great deal of inner turmoil — and we hope he succeeds.

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Yet another post from the singer — who has friends that think he’s spending money like a wild man — detailed his thoughts:

“The truth is I wake up every morning. Some days I’m optimistic. Sometimes I wake up pessimistic. I can’t control how I’m gonna feel.

“I would find myself even subconsciously blaming god for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective. I’ve been really asking god to help me see the best in people. Even after being used in the way I have.

“Once again it’s easier to point the finger than it is to take ownership. It’s easy to say, ‘Damn [they’re] greedy,’ rather than to check the greed in our own hearts Only god can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts.

“Trying harder won’t work. Cuz I tried lol.”