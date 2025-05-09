Kendra Wilkinson Fires Back: I’m NOT Hung Up on Hank Baskett!

Is Kendra Wilkinson “still holding onto” ex-husband Hank Baskett?
No, she says.
Kendra likes to stay on top of rumors.
So when one of her own commenters suggested that she hasn’t let go of her ex, she clapped back firmly.
Is Kendra Wilkinson ‘holdong on’ to Hank Baskett?
On Thursday, May 8, Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram to clap back at an unwanted comment.
“I just got a comment basically saying I’m not the same, I come across sad, still holding on to my ex,” she began her lengthy caption.
“I just want to say that … yes I have changed,” Kendra acknowledged.
“Yes I’ve been depressed,” Kendra noted, “as I’ve stated in almost every interview I’ve been doing.”
She continued firmly, writing: “And no I’m not holding onto my ex!!”
Kendra explained: “I’m simply giving him respect he deserves being an amazing co parent.”
Everybody wants to ask about one topic
“Listen, interviews are really hard for me to do now a days,” Kendra then admitted.
She explained that interviews are a challenge “because when they ask I have to answer.”
Kendra continued: “And what do you think that will be bringing up every single time???? Yes, Playboy.” Playboy has been a hot topic, in a negative sense, in recent years. She has emphatically moved on.
“I’ve tried for years to avoid going backwards but people still have a hunger for it I guess,” Kendra wrote with a tone of resignation.
“My world lately has actually been fun and exciting,” she continued.”Surrounded by amazing friends and my 2 kids.”
Kendra gushed: “Dancing and getting out checking out hot guys, laughing, golfing, closing deals, cooking tacos, watching kids sports, [and] more.”
She’s moved on from the past; can fans do that too?
“I’ve been through so much and I’m always trying to remain positive,” Kendra affirmed.
“And I’ve said numerous times how grateful i am for my past and how i wish everyone well,” she added.
Kendra concluded her caption with a defiantly upbeat: “Anyways, off to a non profit charity event.”