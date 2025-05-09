Kendra Wilkinson Fires Back: I’m NOT Hung Up on Hank Baskett!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kendra Wilkinson “still holding onto” ex-husband Hank Baskett?

No, she says.

Kendra likes to stay on top of rumors.

So when one of her own commenters suggested that she hasn’t let go of her ex, she clapped back firmly.

Former professional football player Hank Baskett (L) and TV personality Kendra Wilkinson attend WE tv’s premiere of “Kendra On Top” and “Driven To Love” at Estrella Sunset on March 31, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

Is Kendra Wilkinson ‘holdong on’ to Hank Baskett?

On Thursday, May 8, Kendra Wilkinson took to Instagram to clap back at an unwanted comment.

“I just got a comment basically saying I’m not the same, I come across sad, still holding on to my ex,” she began her lengthy caption.

“I just want to say that … yes I have changed,” Kendra acknowledged.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, Kendra Wilkinson explained how things are going for her in May 2025 in response to a comment that clearly bothered her. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Yes I’ve been depressed,” Kendra noted, “as I’ve stated in almost every interview I’ve been doing.”

She continued firmly, writing: “And no I’m not holding onto my ex!!”

Kendra explained: “I’m simply giving him respect he deserves being an amazing co parent.”

Speaking in a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kendra Wilkinson talks about her career, her past, and life as a single mom. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube)

Everybody wants to ask about one topic

“Listen, interviews are really hard for me to do now a days,” Kendra then admitted.

She explained that interviews are a challenge “because when they ask I have to answer.”

Kendra continued: “And what do you think that will be bringing up every single time???? Yes, Playboy.” Playboy has been a hot topic, in a negative sense, in recent years. She has emphatically moved on.



“I’ve tried for years to avoid going backwards but people still have a hunger for it I guess,” Kendra wrote with a tone of resignation.



“My world lately has actually been fun and exciting,” she continued.”Surrounded by amazing friends and my 2 kids.”

Kendra gushed: “Dancing and getting out checking out hot guys, laughing, golfing, closing deals, cooking tacos, watching kids sports, [and] more.”

Hank Baskett IV, Kendra Wilkinson and Alijah Mary Baskettattend Luxury Plant-Based Skincare Line Evereden Celebrates The Launch Of Their New Clean Kids Line With Kendra Wilkinson And Vanessa Simmons on April 24, 2021. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

She’s moved on from the past; can fans do that too?

“I’ve been through so much and I’m always trying to remain positive,” Kendra affirmed.

“And I’ve said numerous times how grateful i am for my past and how i wish everyone well,” she added.



Kendra concluded her caption with a defiantly upbeat: “Anyways, off to a non profit charity event.”