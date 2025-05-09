Jordon Hudson: UNC Responds to Rumors She’s Banned From Campus as Bill …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson went public with their relationship, most observers assumed that this was just another case of a wealthy older man enjoying the attention of a much younger woman.

But when Belichick’s CBS Sunday Morning interview aired last month, many raised concerns about the possibility that the former Patriots coach was being exploited.

Hudson interrupted the interview and seemed to have a list of topics that Belichick wasn’t permitted to discuss.

North Carolina Tar Heels football head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils at Dean E. Smith Center on March 08, 2025 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“We’re not talking about that,” Hudson snapped, when Belichick was asked a straightforward question about how they’d first met.

Shortly thereafter, Hudson was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, sparking further concern among observers.

Has Jordon been banned from UNC practice facilities?

Amid rumors that Hudson had taken control of Belichick’s business interests, the NFL legend made the unorthodox move of having his girlfriend accompany him to football practices at the University of North Carolina, where he recently assumed the position of head coach.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Earlier today, ESPN’s Pablo Torre reported that the school responded by banning Hudson from all team activities and facilities.

“There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just [the University of] North Carolina [at Chapel Hill] but Bill’s legacy, reputation,” the Pablo Torre Finds Out host claimed on his show.

Torre added that members of the coach’s family fear for “everything he has built and worked for over decades.”

“Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” one insider reportedly told Torre.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Obviously, banning his girlfriend would be likely to anger Belichick, who has yet to coach a single game for UNC.

So perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the school shot down the rumor moments ago.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” Carolina Athletics said in a statement to Page Six.

That’s good news for Jordon, we suppose. But it doesn’t mean that members of Belichick’s inner circle have dropped their concerns about the relationship.

Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

Page Six also reports today that Belichick’s family is “digging into” Hudson’s background.

It’s unclear exactly what that means, but it’s not the first time that sources have claimed Belichick’s friends and children are concerned about his new girlfriend, who’s 49 years his junior.

Whatever the case, the timing is less than ideal for Jordon, who’s set to compete in the Miss Maine USA pageant, according to People.

We’re sure Belichick will be in attendance to show his support.

Hopefully, he won’t interrupt Jordon during the interview segment!