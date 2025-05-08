Justin Bieber Worries Friends with INSANE Spending: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber has friends worried, and not only for the reasons that fans fear for his mental state.

The world sees Hailey attending events alone while her husband smokes and parties.

One classic sign of a downward spiral is reckless, excessive spending.

Those closest to Bieber are reportedly seeing this play out.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Justin Bieber on an out-of-control spending spree (on top of everything else)?

According to a troubling new report by Page Six, those closest to Justin Bieber see even more signs of a downward spiral than the public does.

“People are worried about him,” an inside source reported.

“He’s literally going on [Instagram] live, smoking weed, and looking out of his mind,” the insider pointed out.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s flying in all his friends on private jets to his birthday party,” the source described, “putting it all over Instagram.”

“He’ll spend $300,000 at the Nobu at Coachella,” the insider alleged, though another source close to Bieber denied it.

The source pointed to Bieber’s hiatus from his music career, noting: “He hasn’t worked in a really long time. … These two are traveling on vacations every two days on Instagram, they’re running around with full-time security, and there’s no money coming in for a long time.”

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Friends are reportedly worried

And then there are his public behaviors. As you can see below, Bieber alarmed fans as he appeared to smoke weed (again) while shirtless and partying on April 20.

Smoking marijuana is not, in and of itself, a worrisome sign. But the singer’s own history of substance abuse makes this a potential red flag. No one wants to see him relapse into old, bad habits.

Additionally, many perceive the events in one fan video as Hailey evacuating 15-year-old Jaxon, Bieber’s brother, to keep him away from the drug use.

and Hailey had to take justin’s little brother out of there because his junkie brother was doing drugs next to him 😭 pic.twitter.com/W1Y25wbln5 https://t.co/nWvV4rzRYj — seas (@user96572) April 20, 2025

Some have misgivings about seeing a man who just became a father eight months ago spend so much time partying.

(To be fair, Coachella happens once per year, and the Biebs isn’t the sort to broadcast his day-to-day life on social media)

He has also been going scorched earth on friends, business ties, and even his own fashion brand. One former friend believes that he is in a cult.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Is he really running out of cash?

Realistically, Justin Bieber would have to actively try in order to spend all of his money.

Someone in the middle class could lose everything with one stroke of bad luck.

But once you hit a nine-figure net worth, there are only a handful of ways that you can realistically lose your fortune.

But excessive, impulsive spending is still a reckless behavior. If this is what he’s doing — we have not gotten a look at his banking records, obviously — then it could be yet another sign that he’s in a self-destructive spiral.