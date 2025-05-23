Jeremy Renner Says He ‘Died’ During Horrific Snowplow Accident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On New Year’s Day of 2023, Jeremy Renner nearly lost his life when he was run over by a snowplow.

In a new memoir, the Avengers star opens up about the accident like never before.

Renner has spoken about the incident in interviews, but never before had he revealed that he actually died after being crushed by the 14,000-pound plow.

Jeremy Renner opens up about near-death experience

Renner gained a new level of fame for playing a superhero on screen, and it turns out he’s no stranger to heroism in real life.

At the time of his accident, the actor was working to rescue his nephew, who had already been crushed under the plow.

Jeremy almost paid with his life when he wound up pinned under the machine himself.

“As I lay on the ice, my heart rate slowed, and right there, on that New Year’s Day, unknown to my daughter, my sisters, my friends, my father, my mother, I just got tired,” Renner writes in his memoir, My Next Breath.

“After about 30 minutes on the ice, of breathing manually for so long, an effort akin to doing 10 or 20 push-ups per minute for half an hour … that’s when I died,” he continued.

“Though I’d broken more than 30 bones and lost six quarts of blood (I’d find out the true extent of the injuries only later), an even greater danger to me as the minutes dragged by on the ice was hypothermia.”

Renner’s nephew and neighbors attended to his injuries for 45 minutes as they waited for an ambulance.

That’s a dangerously long time to be lying on a sheet of ice while rapidly losing blood.

Jeremy says his shocked neighbors looked on as he turned “a gray-green color” before closing his eyes.

“I know I died — in fact, I’m sure of it,” he wrote, adding that the EMTs latersaid his “heart rate had bottomed out at 18,” meaning he was “basically dead.”

Jeremy Renner reveals spiritual experience following accident

“When I died, what I felt was energy, a constantly connected, beautiful and fantastic energy,” Renner added.

“There was no time, place, or space, and nothing to see, except a kind of electric, two-way vision made from strands of that inconceivable energy.”

Jeremy says that he experienced “an exhilarating peace” while lying on the ice.

“I could see my lifetime. I could see everything all at once,” he wrote, in part, not knowing how much time had passed. “In death there was no time, no time at all, yet it was also all time and forever,” he wrote.

In the end, Renner writes, “I didn’t f–king die. So the celebration of New Year becomes a recognition of the depth of the love in our family.”

Following a lengthy hospital stay, Renner made a full recovery. And we’re sure he’ll inspire millions by sharing his courageous story.