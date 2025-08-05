Teddi Mellencamp Wonders If Cancer is ‘Payback’ For Cheating on Husband

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we’ve previously reported, Teddi Mellencamp is battling stage 4 cancer.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been courageously candid about her illness and treatment, and she’s inspired countless others who are facing similar challenges.

But while Teddi says she’s optimistic about her chances for a full recovery, she recently opened up about the fears and the shame she’s felt in her darkest moments.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel on May 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

Teddi Mellencamp believes cancer is ‘payback’ for Simon Schroeder affair

Last year, word got out that Mellencamp had an affair with a horse trainer named Simon Schroeder prior to her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

During an interview on the “Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast, Teddi hinted that she now believes her cancer is karmic “payback” for that affair.

“Nothing goes without payment,” Mellencamp said, adding:

“I’ve never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I’ve never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn’t happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that’s why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback.”

Mellencamp says she made an effort “minimize everybody’s pain” when news of the affair was first revealed.

It has since been confirmed that Arroyave had an affair ten years prior.

“Not only do you have yourself, you have your significant other, your kids, the other person’s significant other, their kids,” Teddi explained.

“I mean, so many people are hurt in the wreckage. But I can say this from knowing, the wreckage doesn’t happen on its own.”

Teddi Mellencamp attends iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California on May 10, 2025. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

What is Teddi Mellencamp’s prognosis?

Teddi revealed earlier this year that tumors were found throughout her body — including on her brain and lungs — following a skin cancer diagnosis.

Obviously, that’s frightening news, but Teddi has since shared multiple positive updates with her fans.

“I just finished with all of my scans and my tumors have significantly shrunk, which doctors believe means that this all will work and that I will be back to myself and feeling good,” she wrote on Instagram on April 23.

Teddi is not yet in remission, but she assures fans that she’s receiving the best treatment money can buy.

She’s optimistic, and in any health crisis, a positive attitude is a powerful ally.

We wish her all the best on her continued road to recovery. We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.