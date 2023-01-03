Jeremy Renner In Critical Condition Following Life-Threatening Snowplow Accident

The new year got off to a terrifying start for actor Jeremy Renner, who very nearly lost his life in an accident involving a snow plow over the weekend.

Specifics regarding the accident and the exact nature of Renner’s injuries remain unclear, but we know that the 51-year-old has undergone surgery and is still in critical condition.

News of the accident instantly made Renner a top trending topic on Twitter.

And he’ll need that support from fans as he begins what’s sure to be a long and painful recovery process.

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a rep for the 51-year-old said in a statement on Sunday.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Nevada rescue authorities confirmed that Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital following the incident.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Jeremy Renner attendsa “Hawkeye” premiere event in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In a statement issued to People magazine on Monday, Renner’s reps offered a more detailed update that sadly provides little reason for immediate hope.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,” the reps revealed.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

The statement continues:

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

LJeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuted Nov 24 on Disney+ (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney )

Best known for his work as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Renner has received acclaim for his performances in a wide array of lesser-known projects, including the Oscar-winning Iraq War drama The Hurt Locker, and the current Showtime series The Mayor of Kingstown.

Authorities have confirmed that Renner was the only one involved in the New Year’s Day accident.

It’s unclear, however, if he was run over by his own snowplow, as initial reports indicated.

Jeremy Renner cleans up very nicely. Here is proof, as he poses at the Golden Globe Awards. (Photo via Getty)

Authorities have confirmed that the actor suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” as a result of the accident, and that the surgery that took place on Monday focused on his chest.

We’d like to join the millions who have expressed hope for a speedy recovery and prayers to Renner and his family.

We will have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.