Jana Kramer: That’s NOT My Husband on Dating Apps! I Actually Trust This One!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jana Kramer is, for once in her life, not worried about cheating.

Ex-husband Mike Caussin’s infidelity and his alleged “sex addiction,” a condition that the psychiatric community has largely debunked as phony, had her on edge for years.

She has no such concerns about her current husband.

Not even when his face shows up on dating apps, she admits.

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer on February 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Cupshe)

Is that Jana Kramer’s husband on Bumble?

During the Monday, August 4 episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana Kramer addressed the rumor.

Messages have alleged that her husband, Allan Russell, is operating an account on the Bumble dating app.

“I literally trust Allan so much,” Jana affirmed.

She then asked her co-host: “Did you get the email about Bumble?”

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer attend “Voiceless” A Broadcast Special, Fashion Show & Celebrity Charity Event presented by Boot Barn at The Parthenon on November 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Boot Barn)

“Remember how there was this thing going around being like, ‘Oh, Allan is on a dating app?’” Jana posed.

“And Allan and I were joking about it,” she said in a totally chill, convincing way that doesn’t sound like she’s trying too hard. “It’s hilarious.”

Jana continued:

“But I wouldn’t even look into that now. In years past, I would have 1,000 percent looked into it.”

Jana Kramer attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023. (Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

What does she say happened?

According to Jana Kramer, there was a “fake Bumble account going around” that used Russell’s pics in order to catfish people.

That is a real thing that happens.

In fact, sometimes actual famous people (even niche famous people, like sex workers and models) get flagged and banned for impersonating themselves. It’s a known problem.

Of course, sometimes, people use the possibility of catfishing accounts as cover for cheating. But Kramer says that she’s not worried about that.

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“There’s not a piece of me that believes Allan is doing anything nefarious in our relationship,” Kramer affirmed.

“If it [were] to fall apart, I mean, it would, obviously, be devastating,” she acknowledged.

“But I just know that this is so different than my last.” Kramer is referring to ex-husband Mike Caussin.

“I know what I have in front of me, and I know we have our own set of challenges like every other marriage,” Kramer added.

“But I’ve got a partner that is willing to be respectful, loving, and isn’t going to walk away.”

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer attend KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Intuit Dome on December 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

It sounds like she trusts him almost absolutely

“I just know that this is so different than my last one, that I don’t want to put any of that,” Jana Kramer expressed. “Like, I have stressed my cortisol levels out to the max.”

She emphasized: “We have everything to last. I didn’t have anything to hold on to in my last marriages. So that’s why it’s so different.”

Kramer summarized: “So, it’s like, hold on now to what you know to be the truth of what you do have.”

Trust is great and healthy in a relationship.

One other tip: fake or catfishing accounts on dating apps usually operate in totally different areas than the real person lives or works.