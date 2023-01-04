Jeremy Renner Shares Hospital Selfie, Breaks Silence on Scary Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is lucky to be alive.

And he knows it.

On Tuesday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star spoke out for the first time since getting severely injured over the weekend in a snowplow accident.

“Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” the actor wrote as a caption to the selfie below.

Jeremy Renner is recovering from a serious snowplow accident. We wish him the best.

As you can tell, the photo was snapped from a hospital bed.

Renner sustained blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being involved in the aforementioned incident on his property in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, January 1.

He was airlifted to a hospital and underwent surgery the following day.

Afterward, the veteran actor remained in the intensive care unit … in critical but stable condition.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 11: Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+ (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Disney)

During a press conference yesterday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam explained that Renner was helping a family member get a “stuck” vehicle out of about three feet of snowfall from the evening before.

“Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” said Balaam.

“At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll.

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully.

“Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Balaam added that “at this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all, and we believe this is a tragic accident.

“The investigation is ongoing, however, we do not suspect any foul play. I’ll repeat that: We do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident.”

In an earlier statement, Renner’s rep said the following:

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – Jeremy Renner attends a “Hawkeye” premiere event in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Renner is likely best known for portraying Avengers hero Hawkeye in the popular Marvel movies, as well as roles in 2012’s The Bourne Legacy, 2013’s American Hustle and 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

He earned Academy Award nominations for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).

We wish him a full recovery.