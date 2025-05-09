Jenelle Evans & Farrah Abraham End Feud, Hang In Vegas, Beg For 16th Minute of Fame

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham have both been back in the news this week.

But that might have more to do with the power of a good PR than with the Teen Mom stars’ continued relevance beyond the world of hardcore reality TV fandom.

The surprising — and probably very expensive — stream of positive press coverage continued this week when Jenelle and Farrah ended their long-standing feud and met up for dinner in Las Vegas.

Jenelle Evans in court on Teen Mom 2. Familiar sight by now. (MTV)

Jenelle out West

Jenelle famously relocated to Sin City after filing for divorce from David Eason last year.

Her experience out West has been a bit of a mixed bag, with a high-profile breakup from August Keen and some major family drama.

(In addition to the ongoing divorce turmoil, Jenelle called the cops on one son and allegedly sent another to live with his grandparents in a different state.)

But this week saw some good news for the newly single Ms. Evans, as she buried the hatchet with her biggest Teen Mom rival.

Reality TV star Farrah Abraham debuts new “Diary of a Teen Mom” Stand Up Comedy Show at Spearmint Rhino on March 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York)

Squashing the beef over tacos

As TMZ first reported, Jenelle and Farrah Abraham sat down for dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Vegas on Thursday night.

The unlikely duo was joined by Ashley Jones, another former Teen Mom star who once had beef with Farrah.

While it’s tempting to take this as a sign that Farrah has finally grown up and launched a long overdue apology tour, the woman has been lashing out at Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra for months now.

So we think it’s safe to say she’s the same old Farrah.

Sources tell TMZ that the reconciliation began when Jenelle reached out to Farrah to congratulate her on her successful standup set at famed NYC strip club Spearmint Rhino.

Interestingly, that’s the same strip club where Jenelle will be holding her much-hyped divorce party next month.

Coincidence? Or a case of two former costars combining their PR strategies on the advice of their publicists? You be the judge!

But hey, regardless of their reasons for doing so, the important thing is that Jenelle and Farrah have finally settled their differences. Or at least pretended to.

So it looks like Jenelle won’t be asking CPS to investigate Farrah anymore. For now, at least.