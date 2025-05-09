Where Is Steve Doocy? Fox News Host’s Absence Creates Concern Among Viewers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Where is Steve Doocy?

It’s a question on the minds of many Fox News viewers this week, as the popular TV personality has recently been absent from the Fox & Friends studio.

The good news is, Doocy is set to return to the morning show, but going forward, he’ll be chiming in via satellite instead of sitting alongside his co-hosts.

Steve Doocy attends FOX Nation’s 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

So where is Doocy, and why the sudden change to the usual Fox & Friends routine? Here’s what we know:

Steve Doocy’s new work schedule

After thirty years as a regular on Fox’s “Curvy Couch,” Doocy has relocated from New York City to Florida.

In announcing the move, the TV personality made it clear that he’s not retiring:

He’ll still join the show remotely three days a week, and he’ll continue to file reports from around the country in response to breaking news.

“It is a great job, but the hours suck,” Doocy joked in his announcement, according to Newsweek.

Steve Doocy, Valerie Harper, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Clayton Morris attend Valerie Harper Visits “FOX & Friends” at FOX Studios on April 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“Ainsley [Earhardt] and I have talked about this for years, about how hard it is to dash back from wherever we are on the weekends to be live, on this couch, at 6 A.M. on Monday. But we have to because the Curvy Couch is an important part of the show,” he further explained.

Doocy went on to note that he didn’t choose Florida as his new home solely because of its hospitable climate.

A ‘strategic’ relocation

“Florida is strategic. It’s going to make it easier for me to report from Florida and other parts of America that don’t get a lot of network airtime,” he told viewers.

Steve Doocy attends the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on November 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

“I’ll be going from the Carolinas to the Keys. From Middle America to Mar-a-Lago. So, call me the coast-to-coast host.”

So viewers will still be seeing a lot of Steve Doocy — he just won’t be seated on the couch alongside his longtime co-hosts.

But before he can begin his remote gig, Doocy needs some time to get set up in his new home.

“I’ll be back in ten days when it’s time to make the donuts,” he said on May 1, referencing a beloved Dunkin’ Donuts commercial from the ’80s.

“You’ve trusted me for all these years, and don’t worry, you will still hear my voice and my opinions, loud and clear,” he added.

We’re sure the Doocy diehards can’t wait.