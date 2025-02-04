Jenelle Evans Dumps August Keen, Alleges Physical Abuse, Infidelity

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has finally kicked August Keen to the curb.

As you may have heard, Jenelle began dating August (whom she also employed as her business manager) shortly after her separation from David Eason.

The man was a walking red flag from the start (even by the standards of Jenelle’s previous romantic partners), and many of Evans’ fans are breathing a sigh of relief today.

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture. (MTV)

Jenelle’s Previous Breakup

Jenelle began by discussing her pending divorce with David Eason.

She confirmed that she called it quits with Eason after learning that he had been carrying on an affair with his ex-wife.

To the disappointment of some fans, Jenelle did not discuss the child abuse allegations against David, nor the infamous incident in which he killed the family dog in front of his kids.

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

But she could be keeping quiet for legal reasons. Jenelle and David’s divorce has yet to be settled.

In fact, as Evans filmed her latest video rom North Carolina, where she had traveled for a hearing related to Eason’s no-contact order.

Jenelle’s New Breakup

Anyway, after bringing fans up to speed on all things David, Jenelle refuted rumors that she moved her family to Las Vegas because of August.

“First of all, it wasn’t because of August,” she said (as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup). “I’ve wanted to get out of North Carolina for a long time.”

“Besides August, I know a whole network of people,” she said. “I’ve been branching out. I’ve been actually being very sociable.”

Jenelle accused August of cheating on her with his ex shortly after she moved to Nevada.

She forgave him that indiscretion, but she says his alcohol and anger problems eventually became too much to handle.

“We started drinking together. We would go out like every other weekend and that is when things turned for the worst,” she said. “He turns into a different person when he drinks.”

Jenelle claims the situation came to a head during a trip to California to visit August’s friends.

“We’re screamin’ at each other’s face, about leaving. And then all of a sudden he hits me in my face with an open palm. And my glasses go flyin’ off and they broke,” she said.

“Then I went into panic mode. I was like, ‘Oh my God’ I felt like I was gonna be kidnapped.”

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

August left, and Jenelle spent the night at his friends’ house.

Despite the breakup and the fact that one of her kids has already moved back East, Jenelle says she intends to remain in Las Vegas.

“I’m staying in Vegas,” she said. “I plan on buying a house there in the future. I want to have two houses.”

Tough Crowd

On YouTube, commenters were not terribly sympathetic to Jenelle’s plight.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

“All about the men, never about her kids. Do better seriously! Just wake up to yourself and give your kids the mother they deserve!” one commenter wrote.

“To be in your mid 30s with three kids engaging in this foolishness,” another added.

“It’s sad that this is the example your children have for a parent. Full time custody and still manages to pull off the weekend mom vibes. This is just embarrassing,” a third chimed in.

“Oh so you left him when he cheated but not when he strangled Jace…” a fourth said, referring to the David breakup.

Needless to say, it sounds like there’s still quite a bit of drama in Jenelle’s life. But on the bright side, if she’s looking to land a new reality show, this is certainly the way to do it!