David Eason Claps Back at Jenelle Evans, Demands Full Custody of Daughter Ensley (Whom He …

Jenelle Evans is preparing for the fight of her life.

Back in February of 2024, Jenelle filed for divorce from David Eason, and despite the fact that they’re both unemployed, it seems that neither party has gotten around to finalizing the split.

In fairness to Jenelle, that’s mostly on David, who took more than a year to respond to his estranged wife’s divorce and custody filings.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

David Eason returns fire in legal battle with Jenelle

But this week, David finally found time in his busy schedule to respond to Jenelle’s complaint.

And as expected, he does not intend to make this process easy for his ex.

In court documents obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, David requests full custody of Ensley, his seven-year-old daughter by Jenelle.

David admits that he hasn’t seen or spoken to Ensley, but he says that’s all Jenelle’s fault.

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

“[Jenelle] included the minor child, Ensley Eason; therefore, [David] is unable to contact the minor child…” his attorneys write in one recent filing. “…[doing this] made it impossible for [David] to contact [Jenelle] or the minor child….”

David goes on to claim that prior to the split, he was Ensley’s primary caretaker.

“[David] has been the primary caregiver of the minor child, Ensley, and the other minor children living in the marital home and was the one responsible for caring for the children, getting the children ready for school, feeding the children, completing homework, etc.,” his filing reads.

“[David] has been the one responsible for the minor child’s daily needs. David Eason was the one responsible for ensuring the minor child, Ensley, was dressed, fed, and ready for school and almost always transported the minor child, Ensley, to school and her extra-curricular activities.”

Given David’s long history of legal troubles and substance abuse issues, it’s hard to imagine that he was the primary caretaker in that household — but then, it’s also impossible to imagine Jenelle acting like a responsible adult!

Yes, David is also after Jenelle’s cash

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

Not surprisingly, David also requested that Jenelle pay him child support.

He asked the judge that “an order be entered herein awarding reasonable support, maintenance, and subsistence for the minor child of the parties to be paid or secured from the estate, earnings or other income of the Plaintiff, Jenelle Eason, as provided by law.”

“Jenelle Eason is an able-bodied female capable of providing support and maintenance for the use and benefit of [Ensley] when custody of [Ensley] is awarded to the defendant, David Eason,” his filing argues.

“David Eason will be entitled to support from the Plaintiff, Jenelle Eason, for the use and benefit of the minor child.”

However, in a rare display of decency, David did offer to split Ensley’s out-of-pocket medical expenses with Jenelle.

Jenelle breaks down in tears on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

“It is admitted that both parties have skills and trades which would allow them to earn an income sufficient to contribute to the support of the minor child,” his attorneys wrote.

Jenelle tells a different tale

When Jenelle took the stand in an August 2024 court hearing.

“I’m looking to have sole and legal custody of Ensley and I think I’m a fit parent,” Jenelle said at the time.

“I think I’ve done most of the raising of Ensley, or all of the raising of Ensley since she’s been born, making sure she’s healthy and doing well in school, and making sure she’s at school on time, making sure she’s in extra-curricular activities. I pay attention to her mental health.”

David didn’t attend that hearing, but he’ll probably need to show up in court eventually if he wants to win custody of Ensley.

Eason has a mile-long rap sheet and a history of violent behavior, so it’s unlikely that he’ll be awarded full custody of a seven-year-old.

But the upcoming legal war is sure to make Jenelle’s life hell, and that’s probably reason enough for David.