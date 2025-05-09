Janelle Brown Explains Why She Buried Her Son in Wyoming

Reading Time: 4 minutes

For the second straight Sunday night, Janelle Brown will open up about the unimaginable experience of losing her son to suicide.

On the May 4 episode of Sister Wives, producers spoke to various cast members about the tragedy of Garrison Brown taking his own life in March 2024.

Janelle, for her part, delved into her child’s final days.

It was truly heart-breaking to watch and to listen to the pain of this mother and what she has gone through over the past year-plus.

Janelle Brown cries here in response to her son’s passing. (TLC)

On the May 11 installment of this same reality show, Janelle will open up about the circumstances after Garrison’s death.

Most notably, her son’s funeral and the decisions she made about his body, which will reside forever in Wyoming.

“The Browns have deep roots in Wyoming. Both Kody’s dad and my mom are buried there, and I want to bury Garrison next to my mom,” Janelle says through tears in a clip shared ahead of the episode by TODAY.

The mother of six goes on to explain why Wyoming holds a special place in Garrison’s heart and why it’s the most appropriate place for his burial.

“He was very much shaped by his experiences. You know, going for the summer, working there on the ranch,” she says

We still can’t believe Garrison Brown took his own life. RIP. (Instagram)

Garrison Brown took his own life in March 2024 via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On the previous Sister Wives episode, Janelle, explained that she texting her son “all day long” while she was traveling back to Flagstaff after having relocated to North Carolina.

“This was not unusual because he and I talked probably three times a day,” the 55-year old told viewers, continuing as follows:

“I knew he was struggling. I always just picked up the phone and I always make it a point to just talk to him. And it wasn’t really about anything.

“I think he needed the connection, and I know he was talking to [and] calling his brothers and stuff too.”

Janelle Brown looks very disturbed in this photo. (TLC)

Garrison had been battling Depression and substance abuse when he died; the police said he had a very high blood-alcohol level at the time of his suicide.

Maddie Brown Brush, the daughter of Janelle and Kody, also will appear on the installment and elaborate on the significance of Wyoming to her family.

“Wyoming is probably the closest place we have to roots. It’s home. We used to go every summer and it was just like, you went to the ranch to learn how to work,” she said.

Despite their separation and back-and-forth dynamic, Janelle and Kody agreed in the end that it was the best decision to bury their son’s ashes close to loved ones.

Janelle Brown on Season 18 of Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I remember sitting there with Janelle and I was just going, ‘Hey, I really just want to take my boy home.’ And so I said, ‘Let’s take him back to Wyoming and let’s bury him next to grandma Sheryl,” Kody said during a confessional interview. “We just totally agreed that would be the right thing.”

The former spouses also chose to cremate Garrison, which is what “he wanted,” Janelle said, adding:

“And that way it gives us the opportunity to have the funeral in a better time of year. We want to bury him in Wyoming. It’s where our our family, a lot of our family, is buried. He loved it there, so it felt appropriate.

“So we can wait ‘til the summer when everybody can be there and we can really celebrate him properly.”

Janelle Brown made the right call when he walked away from Kody. (TLC)

Elsewhere, Kody grew more candid than usual on this May 4 episode.

“Grief comes in waves. It just wasn’t supposed to be this way. You know what I’m saying?” on air, marking the first time the family really addressed Garrison’s death on camera.

“It’s just heartbreaking.”