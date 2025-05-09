Jessa Duggar: I Know People Judge Me For Having So Many Kids

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessa Duggar Seewald knows that not every “fan” is a fan of her decisions.

Now that she is pregnant with baby #6 at only 32, she’s opening up about the feedback that she’s received.

In her mind, mother Michelle is her “hero” for birthing a small army of children.

But not everyone in Jessa’s mentions sees Michelle’s choices — or hers — as heroic.

In a May 2025 YouTube video, pregnant Jessa Duggar addressed various fan questions. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jessa Duggar has heard the ‘negative opinions’

Like several of her siblings, Jessa Duggar has become an avid vlogger.

Now that she has gone public with her pregnancy — this will be her sixth child with husband Ben Seewald — she is answering fan questions.

“When it comes to negative opinions,” Jessa told her fans in a recent YouTube video, which you can see below. “And I know this is not the case for everyone — but for me, personally, I’ve never had anyone walk up to my face and be nasty or rude.”

In bed, a fully dressed Jessa Duggar addresses YouTube followers in May 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“But I have heard a lot of rude and unnecessary comments,” Jessa admitted. “But generally, those are just online.”

She cited: “People will be like, ‘Oh, you’re breeding like rabbits’ or ‘You’re crazy’ or ‘Are you trying to follow in your mom’s footsteps? Are you going to have 19?’”

It is always important to remember that something can be perfectly true without needed to be said to the person.

Sometimes, confronting someone — even when backed by the truth — can be counter-productive. Also? It is often just plain rude.

Is she planning on having another 13 kids? More?

Jessa Duggar does promise that she has no plans to bring the headcount up to 19.

But she affirmed that she believes that it was praiseworthy for Michelle to do so.

“She is my role model in so many ways,” she expressed. “Her patience, her love, her gentleness, her kind speech.”

Jessa then boldly claimed: “She is the golden example of a mother, in my opinion.”

Pregnant with Baby #6, Jessa Duggar speaks to YouTube followers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“We do set the tone … sometimes we can cater to how we think other people might receive the news in the way we present it,” Jessa did acknowledge.

“So if we think like, ‘Oh this person might judge me for having another baby,'” she explained, “then we might be quicker to present the information in a way that’s kind of like backpedaling, if that makes sense.”

Jessa continued: “Or apologizing somehow for where we are in life or our life decisions.”

In September of 2023, Jessa Duggar shared a suspiciously timed video compilation on YouTube to update fans on her life. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In other words, she doesn’t want to cater to anyone else’s expectations

“I think at the end of the day it really comes down to being confident in the decisions we’ve made as a family, as a couple and before God,” Jessa opined.

“And we don’t live for the opinions or the approval of other people.

There will always be people who will be on one end of the spectrum or the other.”

Jessa elaborated: “Whether it’s ‘Oh, you shouldn’t have that many kids’ or ‘You should have a maximum number of kids possible.’ I don’t really feel like we fit into either one of those categories.”