Hailey Bieber Attends 2025 Met Gala Without Justin Amidst All of the Stuff That’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber attending major celebrity events solo. What’s up with that?

The 2025 Met Gala was Monday night. Tensions are running high in the US and abroad, but a charity event that is also a fashion show is about as good of a vibe as anyone can have at the moment.

Hailey looked gorgeous (as always). But Justin Bieber was conspicuously absent.

If they’re still trying to debunk divorce rumors, they could be doing a better job.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber attended the Met Gala solo

On Monday, May 5, Hailey Bieber looked phenomenal as she attended the 2025 Met Gala.

She accessorized with a martini that boasted a wealth of olives.

It seemed that the only thing that was missing was her husband, Justin Bieber.

This year’s prompt for the charity gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” a look into the historical and cultural impact of Black dandyism.

Some of the guests, as you might say, looked the prompt right in the eye more than others.

How did Hailey do? Fine, probably — neither ignoring nor nailing the prompt is frankly a good balance for most guests. But in her case, her outfit drew fewer looks than the absence of her husband.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Justin wasn’t with her

Hailey attended the Met Gala without Justin, even though he is also a celebrity and knows many of the other people who were there.

They have attended together before. The two last attended the event as a couple in 2021.

Sometimes, even happily married folks attend the Met Gala and similar events solo.

Hailey is a model, and maybe a fashion-based charity event is more her speed than Justin’s.

However, it is difficult for fans and others to view Justin and Hailey Bieber in a “glass half full” capacity right now.

For months, rumors that their marriage is in trouble have plagued the couple. And Justin’s attempts to dispel these claims have, at times, fallen flat.

To top it all off, Justin keeps worrying fans with bizarre posts.

It seems that he’s either trying to upset fans, or has lost the ability to care about what people think of him.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Is the timing a coincidence?

Just one day before the Met Gala, Justin shared bong photos.

While marijuana is not usually cause for alarm to any reasonable person, his past struggles with substance abuse have fans expressing concerns. (He’s also a dad now, and should ideally have new priorities)

Some are speculating that Justin avoided the Met Gala to dodge potential questions.

Or, others suggested, because he and Hailey are fighting.

There is an alternative possibility: that he wasn’t in the mood for a fashion charity event, and was preserving his mental health by skipping the public attention that the party would bring.