Chip and Joanna Gaines on Divorce & Their Future After 20 Years Of Marriage

Will Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines get a divorce? They’ve discussed the topic in interviews.

The various projects of Chip and Joanna Gaines have won them a massive following of fans.

What began as interest in their home improvement projects turned into widespread admiration for the two as a couple. After over two decades of marriage, Chip and Joanna have had their ups and downs.

Where does their marriage stand? Are they going to go their separate ways?

Chip and Joanna Gaines are not ‘quitters’

The Gaines marriage has lasted for more than twenty years. In 2021, when Chip and Joanna had been married for over 18 years, they spoke to Access Hollywood — as you can see in the video below.

“One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip boasted at the time.

He added: “Throwing in the towel is not something honestly that ever even comes to mind.” And it’s about more than just their five children. It comes down to their attitude.

According to Chip Gaines, “early” in their relationship, they mutually agreed that “divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us.”

He elaborated: “Somehow that little foundation has definitely served us well because, things have definitely been challenging.

“We’re not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody.”

But Chip concluded: “But I would say it’s funny when you say ‘throwing in the towel,’ in fairness, I would admit if we had considered it along the way.” He emphasized that he and Joanna are “in it forever.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines are ‘evolving’ in their marriage

In 2023, Chip and Joanna spoke to People for the magazine’s cover story.

“I would say, as we’re getting older, I’m shifting and I’m more like Chip, and Chip is more like me,” Joanna remarked.

“Jo and I are in this beautiful moment. We’re evolving into each other,” Chip then chimed in. “It’s the second part of our marriage.”

Joanna has spent time horseback riding and beekeeping to confront lifelong fears.

Meanwhile, Chip has been stepping back.

“I want to be her biggest cheerleader,” he commented to People. “I’m like, ‘Hey, you go do whatever. My knees are killing me.’”

Joanna initially joked that their swap was a “midlife crisis,” but she added that “we just see life differently now.”

Joanna Gaines describes marriage as keeping to their own ‘lanes’

In late 2023, Joanna Gaines spoke to Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager and to her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

“Part of it is just that partnership and that understanding of, like, Chip’s strengths,” she explained at the time. “What lane that he stays in, my strengths, my weaknesses, what lanes I stay in.”

Both Chip and Joanna have had their struggles.

But they’ve found ways to cope with these and to grow together.