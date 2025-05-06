Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Blasted By Trolls Who Claim She Broke the Dress Code

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 2025 Met Gala took place in New York City last night, and some of the biggest celebrities on the planet were in attendance.

As usual, Kim Kardashian worked the red carpet with flair, and as usual, critics took issue with her choice of outfit.

You see, it may seem counterintuitive for an event that’s intended to celebrate creativity, but there are strict rules at the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

A carefully curated event

Guests are not permitted to use their phones, for example. And each year, the fundraiser has both a theme and and a dress code.

Last night’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” while the dress code was “Tailored for You.”

That last part is a little vague — after all, most red carpet outfits are tailored for the person wearing them — but a press release specified that the dress code was “a nod to the exhibition’s focus on suiting and menswear.”

This year’s gala was inspired by the late Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley, hence the focus on men’s fashion.

So did Kim understand the assignment? Well, according to some social media commenters, she missed the mark entirely.

The harsh criticism of Kim’s Met Gala look

“Why is Kim always allergic to being on theme?” one person wrote, according to Today.

“Did they think the theme was country western?” another commented on an Instagram video that showed Kim rocking her outfit next to daughter North West (who sported a cow-print jacket and shorts).

“She looked gorgeous, but it wasn’t on theme,” another critic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Was the situation as dire as the critics claim? Well, according to Kimberly Jenkins, a scholar of anthropology and director and principal researcher of The Fashion and Race Database, Kim’s heart was in the right place.

Jenkins tells Today that it looks as though Kim tried to “mix elements from different eras” for her look.

“It’s giving a little bit of early 1900s Gibson girl mixed with a little Harlem Renaissance,” she said.

Unfortunately, it seems like the mash-up might have left some observers feeling confused.

Black fashion expert Kpoene Kofi-Bruce also spoke with the outlet and revealed that she was a fan of Kim’s look.

“Kim could easily hit the red carpet in this and be on theme,” Kofi-Bruce said.

So there you have it. We suppose any risky fashion statement is likely to receive a mixed response.

And Kim has been to enough Met Galas to know that despite all the rules, guests are expected to take risks.