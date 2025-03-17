Karlie Kloss Pregnant With Baby #3!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Karlie Kloss is pregnant!

The model and former friend of Taylor Swift is already a mother of two.

Now, she and husband Joshua Kushner are expecting Baby #3.

She’s even baring her baby bump. Looking maternity right in the eye.

Karlie Kloss attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

It looks like Karlie Kloss will need one more seat at the table for dinner with the Kushners.

The 32-year-old model is currently pregnant.

She and 39-year-old husband Joshua Kushner announced the news on Monday, March 17.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kloss shared a series of photos in which she posed with 19-month-old son, Elijah.

The most conspicuous aspect of her pics are of course her conspicuous and bare pregnant belly. Every choice in her outfit accentuates the baby bump.

“Three’s a party,” Kloss captioned the photo. She also shared a pic of Elijah and Levi. Levi just turned 4 last week.

Karlie Kloss, CEO of Bedford Media and Joshua Kushner, Founder and CEO of Thrive Capital at Fortune Global Forum Gala Dinner celebrating Fortuneâ€™s 100 Most Powerful People in Business list during the Fortune Global Forum on November 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

There’s just one downside to pregnancy for Karlie Kloss

In November 2023, she admitted to People that “Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad.”

She added: “So now I’m relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back.”

Kloss then shared: “My routine has evolved. It’s gotten more efficient.”

“I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways,” Karlie Kloss then elaborated.

“So I do light weights and also body weight exercises,” she revealed. “I travel a lot still, so I don’t always have a gym nearby.”

Kloss continued: “So I like to do things that I can do anywhere. And I like to squeeze in the workout first thing in the morning.”

Karlie Kloss attends as Emma Grede hosts â€œA Seat At the Tableâ€ dinner for Women in Business at Nine Orchard on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Emma Grede)

‘I’m weirdly competitive with myself’

“Actually, the first thing I do in the morning is check my sleep data,” Kloss then confessed. “I’m weirdly competitive with myself over my sleep.”

We’re sure that her sleep data will undergo some major ups and downs as her pregnancy continues.

But still, congratulations to Karlie Kloss on Baby #3!