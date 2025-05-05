Met Gala 2025: Stars Pay Tribute to Late Fashion Icon Who Inspired This Year’s Theme

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s that time of year again.

The annual Met Gala takes place in New York City tonight, and as usual, the fashion world’s best and brightest will be in attendance.

This year, the organizers are paying tribute to one of their own with a theme that honors the late fashion icon Andre Leon Talley.

Andre Leon Talley speaks during ‘The Gospel According to Andre’ Q&A during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 2, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Met Gala honors Talley with ‘Superfine’ theme

The theme of this year’s gala is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton recently told CBS that the theme was inspired by Talley, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 73.

One of the world’s most influential fashion journalists, Talley served first as an editor and then as creative director at Vogue.

His frequent media appearances, inimitable sense of personal style, and work as a judge on America’s Next Top Model made Talley one of the most recognizable faces in the world of fashion.

Now, as the industry prepares to pay tribute, several stars are reflecting on Talley’s influence in their own lives.

Paying tribute to a legend

First up is Doechii, who recreated one of Talley’s most famous looks and paid tribute to his love of tennis.

The Grammy-winning “Anxiety” rapper has a seat on this year’s host committee, and her Instagram followers were loving the above tribute to ALT.

“Wait. Is this an Andre Leon Talley reference when he was playing tennis and used a Louis Vuitton trunk to carry his water bottles and wore a vintage Piaget watch as a tennis bracelet?! LOL,” one fan wrote.

“Oh Andrè would be so prouddd this is iconic af,” another added.

Fashion editor Andre Leon Talley attends the Ralph Rucci fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 on February 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

“Acting up! ALT would be so proud!!!! a third chimed in.

Actor Colman Domingo, the co-chair of this year’s fundraiser, paid tribute to Talley at the annual Met Gala conference, thanking ALT along with the other “generations of men who have liberated themselves with style.”

And of course, Talley’s longtime colleague, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, paid tribute to her friend in print:

“Andre was a dandy among dandies, and he radiated joy,” wrote Wintour in the magazine’s latest issue. “I’ll be thinking of him on the night of the Met Gala, an evening made for him — and one I can scarcely believe he will miss.”

We’re sure Andre’s influence will be felt throughout tonight’s event.