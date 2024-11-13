David Eason ARRESTED for Violating Restraining Order

David Eason has been arrested.

Yes, again.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a website always well-versed on all things Teen Mom, the estranged and often-violent husband of Jenelle Evans spent this past weekend in jail.

Eason was reportedly taken into custody on Friday for violating a domestic violence restraining order that Evans had placed against him. David was also charged with trespassing.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

They relate to an incident previously reported on… back in October, Eason was caught on security cameras breaking on to the property he formerly shared with Evans in North Carolina.

David, his misguided girlfriend (Kenleigh Heatwole) and a few other individuals broke through a gate at the time and attempted to steal various tools, equipment, and motor vehicles from The Land.

Eason isn’t permitted on this property, as a result of the aforementioned protective order, and was actually escorted by a cop during the apparent break-in; the officer said he was present to supervise as Eason as retrieved his stuff from the shed.

“The deputy met the group and authorized them to use a SawZall tool to cut the lock of the gate leading onto the North Carolina property,” a local source told The Ashley last month.

“The deputy was under the impression that David was authorized to take the ATVs, motorcycles, dirt bikes, etc. but he was not.”

A county court clerk has confirmed that Eason was arrested on November 8 by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and released on November 10 via a $1,000 bond set by the Magistrate to encompass both charges mentioned above.

Evans and Eason share one biological daughter and split up in March after many contentious years as husband and wife.

The latest drama between the spouses (excluding this arrest) centers on a troubling allegation leveled against her ex by Evans.

In testimony from a recent divorce hearing, Evans said she came across materials related to the “sexual exploitation of a minor” on David’s phone at some point in the past.

She didn’t elaborate. We aren’t privy to any other details in this case.

But Evans accuses Eason of not being fit to be around their child, Ensley, and asks that he is kept away from her until he undergoes a “psychological evaluation.”

Evans went on to say that filed a police report back when she made this discovery — and then, on social media, the Teen Mom 2 alum wrote that she had reported what she had supposedly found to “police, FBI and custody court.”

We can’t say at the moment just where any kind of investigation stands in regard to this potentially ugly issue.

All we know right now is that Jenelle’s protective order expires next month and that Eason is due in court next month to answer for these new criminal charges.