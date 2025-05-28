Hugh Jackman Cheated? Ex-Wife Cites “Betrayal” in Wake of Divorce Filing

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hugh Jackman is at least partially known for having a great voice.

But the actor is likely singing a very annoyed tune right about now.

On Tuesday, you see, Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from the star… about two years after the estranged spouses announced they were separating.

Things seemed rather amicable between the pair at the time.

Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife attend FOX, FX and Hulu 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (GETTY)

“A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment,” a source told The Daily Mail while breaking this news.

“There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved. Both are coming out of this financially secure.”

And on good terms?

Not quite.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In her first statement since officially ending her marriage to Jackman, Furness told the aforementioned outlet:

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

The Australian actress went on to call split “a profound wound that cuts deep,” adding:

“However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Furness didn’t delve into any specifics.

It’s worth noting, though, Jackman was accused at one point of cheating on his wife with Sutton Foster.

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

For the record, Jackman and Foster remain a couple.

There’s even been chatter that they are moving in together.

Hugh Jackman walks onstage during Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Jackman has not yet commented on any part of this alleged scandal.

Announcing their break-up in a September 2023 statement, Furness and Jackman simply said:

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The exes share two adopted kids: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 19.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend “The Son” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)

In her message this week, Furness said the divorce process has helped her as she “gained much knowledge and wisdom.”

She concluded as follows:

Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.

We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful.

The pair’s divorce filings indicate the terms are uncontested and will only need a sign-off from a judge to be completed.