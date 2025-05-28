Brittany Cartwright Is Dating Musician Will Gittens, Reveals ‘Terrible Human’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brittany Cartwright has finally moved on from her disastrous marriage to Jax Taylor.

But because the exes have a kid — and a reality show — together, she’ll never be able to part ways with him completely.

So there might be some awkward days ahead, as Brittany appears to have entered a new relationship, and Jax’s jealous rages are the stuff of legend.

Brittany Cartwright attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Brittany is reportedly dating R&B singer Will Gittens

According to a new report from Page Six, Brittany is in a relationship with a musician named Will Gittens.

The two follow one another on Instagram and have been spotted out and about together in LA on at least one occasion.

Page Six says it can confirm that Brit was talking about Will during a recent appearance on Lala Kent’s podcast, when she referred to “a crush” with whom she’s “having fun,” adding that the fling was “nothing serious.”

“We’ll see where it goes,” she teased.

Brittany Cartwright attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kent then suggested that the relationship was more serious than Cartwright was letting on, saying:

“I like the guy who you fell straight on your ass out of the shower [with], and you guys laughed, and he still wanted to be with you after.”

“We were in the shower, butt naked, and it was like I slipped on a banana peel,” Brittany explained to the audience.

“Like, ‘Whoo!’ I went straight back, and he thought I was gonna hit my head. Oh, it was so embarrassing, but then the way that we laughed about it was so cute.”

Brittany Cartwright Cauchi attends the 18th annual L’OrÃ©al Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Jax is still doing Jax things

News of Brittany’s new relationship comes on the heels of a disturbing revelation about her ex.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Valley, Jax got the opportunity to visit son Cruz during a break from his 30-day rehab stint. And it seems he seized the opportunity to make some alterations to the home he once shared with Brittany.

“You know how I told you guys how I was gonna let Jax see Cruz today and we were gonna meet at the park. I’m at home with mom, and I look up and I realize our cameras aren’t covered anymore,” she explained to Kristen Doute (via TooFab).

“I didn’t realize cause he came to the house a couple days ago and got more stuff and whenever we left the house, he took off the covers of the cameras that he put up in the first place. He had taped cards over our cameras in the house so he could hide girls from me, cause it was our rule that he was not allowed to bring girls to the house.”

Yes, Jax covered the cameras so that he could entertain women in the home, and then he uncovered them so he could spy on Brittany. You can’t make this stuff up.

We hope Brit finally finds the happiness she deserves with this new guy.