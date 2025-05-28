Savannah Guthrie & Drew Barrymore Get Tattoos Together (Again)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore have an enviable host-for-host friendship.

They also have corresponding tattoos.

Not everyone likes Barrymore’s brand of friendliness, but she and Guthrie share a special bond.

And now they’ve gotten tattooed together — again.

In 2023, Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore showed off their tattoos on ‘The Today Show.’ They would repeat the experience years later. (Image Credit: NBC)

Page Six recently confirmed that Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore received tattoos together.

According to inside sources, Guthrie appeared for a taping of Barrymore’s daytime talk show.

She has appeared as a guest before, but this time was extra special.

Yes, Barrymore and Guthrie got inked on camera.

Apparently, Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore were celebrating the former’s recent success.

Guthrie’s new Christian children’s book, Mostly What God Does Is Love You, has reached Number 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

With over 20,000 copies sold, she and Barrymore decided to mark the occasion with celebratory tattoos.

Drew Barrymore speaks on her talk show in June of 2024. (Image Credit: CBS)

Who tattooed Savannah Guthrie and Drew Barrymore?

JonBoy is a celebrity tattoo artist. A very appropriate choice to tattoo two famous women on TV.

Guthrie received hearts based upon her children’s drawings, while Barrymore received the word “time.”

So no, they are not matching tattoos.

They each hold special meaning, but they went under the needle together. That’s cute!

It has only been a couple of years since Guthrie and Barrymore received tattoos together in 2023.

However, the two were not on camera for this moment.

They only shared the results on The Today Show after the fact.

But when it’s The Drew Barrymore Show, the eponymous host can choose what they air, whether it’s scabbing during a writer’s strike or interviewing terrible people or a cute tattoo session.

Svannah Guthrie appeared as a guest on Drew Barrymore’s eponymous talk show. (Image Credit: CBS)

These two have a beautiful friendship

Tattoos can sometimes be controversial.

There is a sickness in our society where many people feel the need to control others’ bodies.

However, Guthrie and Barrymore have gotten tattoos to mark important milestones and as tributes to loved ones. That’s sweet!

Hopefully, most viewers won’t be too weird about this very sweet moment.