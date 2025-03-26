Jax Taylor Reveals Massive Cocaine Bender Following Brittany Cartwright Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this month, The Valley star Jax Taylor admitted to being a cocaine addict.

Of course, it wasn’t exactly a shocking revelation to those who had witnessed Jax’s behavior during his eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules.

But the important thing was that the troubled Bravo star had taken the necessary steps to get sober.

These days, Jax says he’s 100 days clean from coke and booze — but he admits that getting to this point was no easy feat.

Jax Taylor attends the LA art show opening night premiere party hosted by Jenna Dewan at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Jax says he did ‘enough cocaine to kill a horse’ following divorce

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jax admits to going on an epic bender in the weeks after his former wife Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce.

“I was in my house by myself for months. I wasn’t eating. I was drinking and doing enough cocaine to kill a small horse. I went on a full-on tear,” he told the outlet.

Jax added that he was “so depressed” because he felt like he had “lost everything” when Brittany pulled the plug on their their nearly five-year marriage.

“The devil on my shoulder was louder than that angel on my shoulder,” he explained.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jax reveals regrets about decades of addiction

Jax went on to reveal that he regrets not only his behavior in his years of active addiction, but also the amount of money that he spent on intoxicants.

“I could probably buy a house for the amount of money I’ve spent on drugs,” he said. “It’s sickening to me. My parents did not raise this kind of person.”

Taylor says he hit rock bottom in the final year of his marriage to Brittany, when he saw himself creating chaos but felt powerless to stop it.

Jax Taylor attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

According to Jax, Brittany convinced him to check back into rehab after his first stint in treatment proved ineffective.

“I had flashes of everything you’re not supposed to do as a parent. [Cartwright] was like, ‘He needs to go back.’ I didn’t put up a fight,” he told Us.

Brittany says she still has her doubts about Jax’s ability to remain sober, but apparently, he doesn’t share those misgivings.

These days, he says he’s the “healthiest [he has] ever been” and has zero doubt that he’ll remain on the right path.

“I know for a fact I’ll never touch it again,” he said. “People are like, ‘Well, you don’t know.’ No, I know.”

We wish him all the best on his continuing recovery journey.