Amy Slaton ARRESTED for Drug Possession, Child Endangerment at Tennessee Zoo

Amy Slaton was arrested on some pretty serious charges, but that’s really only half of the story.

On September 2, the 1000-Lb Sisters cast member was arrested at a zoo in Tennessee after police responded to a call about a guest being bit by a camel.

That guest was Amy herself! This story is pretty wild!

Amy Slaton looks very unhappy here to have been arrested in September 2024. (Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook)

Amy Slaton Arrested: The Details

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department revealed in the hours after her arrest that 1,000-Lb. Sisters star, received onsite medical attention before being taken into custody.

They initially were on the scene due to someone, who turned out to be Amy, reportedly being bit by a camel at the zoo.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police explained in a subsequent social media statement.

They allegedly discovered “what they believed to be mushrooms” and “what they believed to be marijuana” inside Slaton’s vehicle after smelling marijuana in the car and seeing the drugs out “in plain sight,” according to Stephen Sutton, a public information officer with the sheriff’s department that spoke to People Magazine.

The Charges Against Amy



Slaton, 36, and Brian Scott Lovvorn were both arrested and face charges of illegal possession of schedule I, illegal possession of schedule VI and two counts of child endangerment, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

According to TMZ and other outlets, it’s unclear at this time what promoted the child endangerment charges. However, the Crockett County official shared that Slaton’s two children were placed in the custody of family members, following Amy’s arrest. They added that the Tennessee Department of Child Services will now investigate their parenting situation.

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department added in its Facebook post.

“The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

Amy Slaton during a scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

The Rough Life Of One Half of ‘1000-lb Sisters’

Along with her sibling Tammy, Slaton has starred on 1000-Lb Sisters — which documents the ups and downs of the pair’s respective weight loss journeys — since its premiere in 2020.

She finalized her divorce from husband Michael earlier this year, several months after the couple separated; they share two young sons, Gage Deon, 4, and Glenn Allen, 2.

“Even though the divorce was shorter than expected, like, less than six months, it took a mental toll on my body and a physical toll on me that I’m seeking help for,” Amy said on a Season 5 episode of her TLC reality show, touching on the process of ending her union.

She previously alleged “mental abuse” against her former spouse.

Amy Slaton is pictured here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

Amy and Michael were high school sweethearts and got married in 2019.

Their marriage ended in ugly fashion, unfortunately, as Michael took out a restraining order against his ex at one point.

In this filing, Michael requested that he and Amy be prevented from making “any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.”

He also asked that he and Amy enter a “shared parenting schedule.”

In the end, Amy was awarded 70% of custody of her two kids… while Michael gets to spend 30% of the year with them.

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

While talking about parenthood following her son Glenn’s birth during a 2023 episode of the hit TLC reality program, Slaton said the following:

“My heart is full.

“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I’ve always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now.”

We’ll update this post with more information on Amy Slaton’s arrest when it becomes available.