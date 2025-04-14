Rory McIlroy Received Praise From Ex, ‘Subdued’ Response From Wife Following …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Golf icon Rory McIlroy made history on Sunday when he won his first Masters, thus becoming only the seventh player in history to complete a Grand Slam.

It’s been a quarter century since a golfer managed that impressive feat, as Tiger Woods pulled it off back in 2000.

Needless to say, it’s a day that Rory will reflect upon with pride and gratitude for the rest of his life.

But according to one body language expert, McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, seemed less than thrilled by the whole thing.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Erica Stoll’s ‘subdued’ reaction to Rory’s historic win

According to Judi James, Stoll was “polite and tempered” as she embraced McIlroy following his big win.

“Erica uses back pats, which are firstly a gesture of gentle affection but which also usually signal a desire to break from an embrace, while Rory appears much more clingy,” James told the Daily Mail today.

“Rory looks overwhelmed and clingy, while Erica’s response appears a little more polite, subdued and tempered.”

In recent months, here’s been more than usual scrutiny on the couple, as McIlroy and Stoll briefly broke up last year.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory and Erica eventually reconciled, but it’s been rumored that he dated CBS sports reporter Amanda Balionis while he and Stoll were on a break.

An awkward offer of congratulations

Yesterday’s mild awkwardness was compounded by the fact that Balionis tweeted out a photo of her recent interview with McIlroy, along with praise for his achievement.

“It took 17 Masters starts, 11 years of attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and 73 this week but Rory McIlroy has his Green Jacket and has solidified his legacy alongside Tiger, Jack, Gary, Hogan and Sarazen,” she wrote.

“What a week and a battle down to the very end.”

“Must be difficult since they dated last year,” one commenter replied, according to Page Six.

“This is just wrong… I’m pulling this up tmrw,” another added.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with his Wife, Erica Stoll and Daughter, Poppy McIlroy alongside the DP World Tour Championship trophy and the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green following victory on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Moving on

Both Erica and Rory have been reluctant to talk about their split, and he’s done his best to put the matter to rest earlier this week,

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game,” the athlete told the Guardian in a statement last year.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

It stands to reason that there would be intense interest in the personal life of the golf world’s brightest star.

But it sounds like anyone hoping for a Tiger Woods-style scandal from Rory is bound to be disappointed.