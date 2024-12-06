Rory McIlroy’s Divorce Canceled: How His Marriage With Erica Stoll Was Saved

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Over the summer, Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll. PSYCH!

According to TMZ, Rory filed papers in his adopted home state of Florida to end his marriage — only to pull a 180 a few days later.

What caused the literal change of heart?

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy-Erica Stoll Divorce: What Happened And Why Its Off

For a while there, we had very few specifics about what prompted the split.

Really, all we knew was that Rory was the one who initiated the divorce.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe and wife Erica Stoll arrive at the opening ceremony for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 28, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The news left golf fans stunned, as Rory and Erica appeared to be one of the sports world’s most stable couples.

But then, just like that, merely a week later, Rory called off his divorce. His attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on his behalf on Tuesday, June 11, said TMZ.

Curiouser and curiouser. The situation was a flat-out mystery until Rory gave one of his most personal interviews to date during an appearance on Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with his Wife, Erica Stoll and Daughter, Poppy McIlroy alongside the DP World Tour Championship trophy and the Race to Dubai trophy on the 18th green following victory on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“I think sometimes life can get a lot and it can get too much. There’s been a lot going on this year, golf wise and then obviously personal wise as well,” he told the Northern Irish host (via GB News).

“I had to take a little bit of a break and get away from the game more than anything else. Golf and the business of golf had become all-consuming for me for the last couple of years, and I needed to take a bit of time away to realize what was actually important to me,” he added.

Needless to say, it sounds like Rory is taking the majority of the blame!

Rory and Erica’s Relationship History

The McIlroys met under very memorable circumstances.

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe and wife Erica Stoll walk through fans at the Spanish Steps prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It was 2012, and Erica was employed by the PGA, helping to organize the Ryder Cup.

When Rory’s alarm clock didn’t go off and he nearly missed his tee time, it was Erica who organized the police escort that got him to the course on time.

The pair hit it off immediately, but for years, their relationship was strictly platonic.

It was only after Rory ended his engagement to Caroline Wozniacki that he and Erica took things to the next level.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses for a photo with his wife, Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy McIlroy during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The couple married in 2017, and they welcomed their first and only child in 2020.

Interestingly, Rory and Erica kept their relationship private until fairly recently.

After years in which they would rarely appear in public together, Erica cheered Rory on at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

She also caddied for him at the Masters Par 3 event that same year.

So whatever happened between Rory and Erica, it seems to have happened rapidly — and it’s continuing to evolve.

We’re sure there will be endless speculation about infidelity or some sort of other scandal. But for now, it seems that both parties just want to move on from the drama.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.