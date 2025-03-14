Tiger Woods Is Dating Vanessa Trump: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been a roller coaster year for golf legend Tiger Woods.

Woods lost his mother in February and this week, we learned that he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

But on the bright side, Tiger appears to have entered a new relationship.

And if all goes well, he might soon be a member of the most powerful family in America.

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is reportedly dating Vanessa Trump

Yes, according to a new report from the Daily Mail, Tiger is currently dating Vanessa Trump, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr.

Insiders tell the outlet that the relationship is “not too serious” but is “heading in that direction.”

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” says one source, adding:

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values.”

Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr., attends the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The insider says that in the past, Tiger has “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.” Presumably, the implication there is that Vanessa is a departure from that trend.

The source notes that Tiger and Vanessa are “taking it slow,” but both are apparently open to the idea that things could become “really serious and permanent.”

“She’s not starstruck my him; she’d date him even if he weren’t famous. Fame doesn’t interest her; that’s what he likes best about her … We’ll see where it goes,” says the insider.

Tiger and Vanessa’s blossoming romance

Tiger Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The tipster claims that Tiger and Vanessa have been dating since around Thanksgiving of 2024.

It’s unclear how they met, but both parties live in Florida, and their teenage kids attend the same school.

Vanessa’s daughter, Kai Trump, is an avid golfer, who has competed in various tournaments.

The source notes that Tiger and Vanessa are not yet living together. Although she apparently spends the night at his house several nights a week.

“She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa Trump arrive at the 2007 Angel Ball sponsored by LEVIEV to benefit the G&P Foundation for Cancer Research at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York on October 29, 2007. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for LEVIEV)

“She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week.”

Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. back in March of 2018. He dated Kimberly Guilfoyle for a while before moving on with Bettina Anderson, but Vanessa has not had any public relationships post-marriage.

Woods, of course, had a messy divorce from Elin Nordegren, and he has since been involved in several relationships, including one with championship skier Lindsey Vonn.

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together,” the source says of Tiger and Vanessa. “They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.